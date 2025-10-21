Sign up for our daily newsletter
There have only just three English winners of golf’s major championships in a decade.
Danny Willett, Georgia Hall and Matt Fitzpatrick are the only golfers under the St George’s flag during that period to win the tournaments that so often define careers.
But there is now genuine hope that an English gold rush could finally be coming in the majors.
Because not only do the stars appear to be aligning for Tommy Fleetwood, but Charley Hull and Lottie Woad are both now serious threats in the women’s game, too.
Hull, who came so close to finally breaking her own duck on her 60th attempt at the Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl, won the Kroger Queen City Championship last month.
That victory in Cincinnati, only Hull’s third on the LPGA Tour, moved the box-office Englishwoman to a career high of fifth in the world rankings.
She has retained that position since and Hull is now on the brink of being joined by English golf’s next prodigy inside the top-ten of the world rankings.
Lottie Woad, the game’s breakthrough superstar of 2025, was still an amateur when she won the Irish Open only three months ago, but is now up to 11th in the standings.
With her T24 finish at the BMW Ladies Championship last week in South Korea, Woad moved just 0.01 behind the tenth placed Angel Yin.
And so, for the first time since the Rolex Rankings were introduced in 2006, we are on the verge of seeing two English golfers inside the top ten of the rankings.
That statistic should be recognised as a boon in itself for English golf, but everything about Woad’s startling rise indicates that she’s primed for a charge in the five majors next year, too.
At the elite level at least, the immediate future of English golf is very bright indeed.
