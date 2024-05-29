Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Charley Hull has got tongues wagging after she was spotted ripping a cigarette whilst signing autographs at the US Women’s Open.
Ahead of the second major in the women’s calendar, Hull went viral as she channeled her inner John Daly at Lancaster Country Club.
It’s certainly a new tactic for the world No.8, who is yet to breakthrough in major championships. The 28-year-old is a two-time LPGA winner but is without a win since 2022.
• Nelly Korda unfazed in bid to extend winning run
• Lexi Thompson announces shock retirement from golf
Look, Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan enjoyed a puff on the course, so who’s to say it won’t be the difference for Hull this week.
And it should be no surprise, as one social media user claimed the Englishwoman lit seven during one round at the Mizuho Americas Championship last weekend.
This week’s smoke show was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Zephyr Melton of Golf.com, who said:
“That’s awesome, John Daly-esque.” Melton also wrote: “Charley Hull ripping a heater while signing autographs. Legend.”
.@HullCharley making John Daly proud. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hmp7EaiKRr
— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 28, 2024
However, not everyone was impressed. The smoke was seen blowing directly into the fans behind the ropes.
“Not a great look in front of young fans tbh,” one user wrote. Others posted: “A wonderful role model” and “What a terrible look”.
Meanwhile, if Hull lost any fans, it’s fair to say she’s gained a new batch.
Posts on X read: “My new favourite golfer”.
“Making me proud, too”
“With Lexi [Thompson] retiring I need a new golfer to follow. Charley just jumped to the top of the list.”
At least some of this week’s competition was amused. The US Women’s Open posted a snap of world No.1 Nelly Korda and Megan Khang sharing a laugh.
Hull is set to tee off alongside Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko at 8:24 (local time) on Thursday.
She finished runner-up behind Alisen Corpuz at Pebble Beach last year and tied for 23rd place at the Chevron Championship – the first major of the season – in April.
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses