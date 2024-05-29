Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull has got tongues wagging after she was spotted ripping a cigarette whilst signing autographs at the US Women’s Open.

Ahead of the second major in the women’s calendar, Hull went viral as she channeled her inner John Daly at Lancaster Country Club.

It’s certainly a new tactic for the world No.8, who is yet to breakthrough in major championships. The 28-year-old is a two-time LPGA winner but is without a win since 2022.

Look, Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan enjoyed a puff on the course, so who’s to say it won’t be the difference for Hull this week.

And it should be no surprise, as one social media user claimed the Englishwoman lit seven during one round at the Mizuho Americas Championship last weekend.

This week’s smoke show was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Zephyr Melton of Golf.com, who said:

“That’s awesome, John Daly-esque.” Melton also wrote: “Charley Hull ripping a heater while signing autographs. Legend.”

However, not everyone was impressed. The smoke was seen blowing directly into the fans behind the ropes.

“Not a great look in front of young fans tbh,” one user wrote. Others posted: “A wonderful role model” and “What a terrible look”.

Meanwhile, if Hull lost any fans, it’s fair to say she’s gained a new batch.

Posts on X read: “My new favourite golfer”.

“Making me proud, too”

“With Lexi [Thompson] retiring I need a new golfer to follow. Charley just jumped to the top of the list.”

At least some of this week’s competition was amused. The US Women’s Open posted a snap of world No.1 Nelly Korda and Megan Khang sharing a laugh.

Hull is set to tee off alongside Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko at 8:24 (local time) on Thursday.

She finished runner-up behind Alisen Corpuz at Pebble Beach last year and tied for 23rd place at the Chevron Championship – the first major of the season – in April.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.