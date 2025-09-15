Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was a minor miracle that Charley Hull was even playing in Cincinnati at all on Sunday.

It took another one for her to win.

In a dramatic finish to the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hull ended a three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour by holing a short birdie putt to claim the $300,000 (£220,000) first prize.

The Englishwoman would not have had that chance, however, without an unfathomable capitulation from world No.1 Jeeno Thitikul on the 72nd green.

The Thai star had a one-shot lead heading into the par-5 at TPC River’s Bend, but proceeded to four putt from 50 feet, allowing Hull to step in with a gutsy birdie to claim her third LPGA victory.

The win comes on Hull’s first start since her runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open in what has been the most turbulent of summers.

After a virus caused her to collapse twice and withdraw from the Evian Championship, Hull bounced back at Royal Porthcawl during a rousing run for her maiden major title.

But just a few weeks later at Centurion Golf Club, Hull tripped over a kerb at the PIF London Championship and tore a ligament in her ankle.

Medics told Hull she would be out for nine weeks. She defied them by returning with a second place finish in Houston last week, and now she is an LPGA Tour winner again.

“My body has been actually pretty good. A little bit sore,” she said afterwards. “I’ve just been absolutely grinding hard at home after I had 14 days off because of my injury, and then the last week hitting so many golf balls and practicing hard.

Still, even after another encouraging week and after holding the 54-hole lead, Hull could not have envisaged the opportunity that presented itself on the final hole.

Thitikul smacked her first effort five feet by, then hit her birdie attempt four feet past and missed the comeback putt which would have salvaged a playoff.

The short one Hull had to win suddenly became a knee-knocker.

“I feel like I was pretty calm coming into the green knew I had to hole the putt four eagle,” Hull explained. “Missed it and had a foot putt. When I realized I had it for the win I had this mad shock of adrenaline come through me and my hands was like shaking.

“I was like, ‘oh, no’. Usually I can calm it down in like five minutes but I had to play straightaway. I had to back off it twice.

“If I knew it was to win coming up the hole I think I would’ve been fine. I think I was just so shocked.

“I don’t know how like Tiger Woods won that many tournaments, that much pressure.”

Touché. You’re not the only one, Charley.

