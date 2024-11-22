Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull has become the latest high-profile golfer to make her support known for Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Bryson DeChambeau was welcomed on stage by Trump during his victory speech after sealing his return to the White House.

The two-time US Open champion was sporting a “Make America Great Again” cap, weeks after a video playing golf with the president-elect on his YouTube channel went viral.

And now Hull has also shown her loyalties towards the controversial 78-year-old.

“I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant,” Hull said, as reported by the Palm Beach Post.

Hull even claimed she wished Trump was in charge of the United Kingdom, instead of Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer.

“I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think and he’s straight to the point,” she added.

“I wish he was head of the UK. I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister.”

Hull’s comments emerged after she was spotted breaking out into Trump’s famous dance during the final round of the Annika last week.

This week, she is competing at the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

She shot a one-over 72 in her first round, but made a flying start to her second round in the $11million showpiece in Naples to jump back into the contention.

After Thursday’s round, Hull was asked about the possibility of one day teeing it up with the president-elect.

“That would be cool,” Hull said. “I think he’s a legend.”

Meanwhile, Trump played a round with LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach on Wednesday.

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.