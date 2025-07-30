Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As preparation for majors goes, this has been one to forget for Charley Hull.

The Englishman, 29, has made it to Royal Porthcawl for the AIG Women’s Open for what will be her 60th attempt to land a maiden major title.

A few weeks ago, though, it seemed unlikely she would even tee it up in South Wales.

Battling a virus, Hull collapsed twice during the first round of the Evian Championship and the self-confessed fitness freak has been bereft without the gym in her recovery.

Hull, the world No.19, did make her competitive return at Dundonald Links last week at the Scottish Open, finishing in a tie for 21st and showing some glimpses of her box-office best.

Putting the feet up has – in some ways – taken its toll, however.

“On Sunday I pretty much felt back to normal,” she said. It took like three weeks. It’s been quite frustrating because I’ve not been able to get out in to the gym yesterday.

“I did a run yesterday, but the week before I hurt my back lifting a box out of my car, and then my back’s been really playing up and I’ve not been hitting it as well because I’ve not been able to go to the gym and do my rehab exercises.

“I’m not hitting it the best coming into this week which is very frustrating because it’s an event I’ve been looking forward to playing all year. I’ve just got to go out there with what I’ve got.”

Hardly signs for optimism, then. Or perhaps she is just tempering expectations.

It is unusual for Hull not to be the centre of English attention heading into a women’s major – but Lottie Woad has been installed as the pre-tournament favourite at odds as skinny as 6/1.

Hull played with the 21-year-old in the first two rounds of her professional debut last week, where she went on to claim a dominant win on the Ayrshire coast.

“I think what Lottie Woad has done is absolutely unbelievable,” Hull added. “She’s a breath of fresh air for the game.”