LPGA Tour star Charley Hull has just returned from a trip north of the border during a rare off week for the Englishwoman.

The 29-year-old helped Team World to a third-place finish at last week’s International Crown, in South Korea, before enjoying some down time in the UK.

And whilst in the Home of Golf, Hull paid a visit to Trump International Scotland, where the New Course recently opened in Balmedie. The world No.5 posted a few snaps from her trip on Instagram, which included teeing it up on the Old Course.

She captioned the post: “A mix of moments. Trump Aberdeen was breathtaking.”

Hull, whose next tour start will be at The Annika in Florida, alongside Kai Trump, has made no secret of her admiration towards US President Donald Trump.

Whilst speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live last month, Hull revealed that the golf-mad POTUS invited her to play a round with him.

“I spoke to him last night and he has invited me,” Hull said after appearing at the state banquet at Windsor Castle in September. “He has said he wants to sort a game out. That is pretty cool.

“Last year he reached out actually to my agent, and he wanted to play at the end of the year, but I think I was going on holiday.

“We spoke about it last night and we are really going to try and sort a game out before the end of the year, which will be pretty cool.”

Meanwhile, Hull has previously praised the 79-year-old, commenting last year: “I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant.

“I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think, and he’s straight to the point. I wish he was head of the UK. I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister.”

