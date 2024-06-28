Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull’s popularity in the United States has skyrocketed of late – and she might now have a few more fans back home, too.

The Englishwoman – for a longtime one of golf’s most entertaining stars – has become a viral social media sensation of late after being filmed smoking cigarettes out on the course.

American fans seem to have a new affinity with Hull after she was first spotted ‘ripping a dart’ whilst signing autographs at the US Women’s Open.

This week, Hull is paired together with best friend Georgia Hall in the Dow Championship, a team event on the LPGA Tour which is held in Michigan.

And the pair shot an impressive four-under 66 in the first round foursomes to put themselves right in contention at the Midland Club.

But that score was made to look all the more impressive when it transpired that Hull hadn’t even walked the front nine of the course before teeing it up on Thursday.

Why?

Because England were playing at the Euros.

“It was actually quite good because I haven’t actually played the front-nine on the golf course yet because I wanted to watch the England game – so I literally just said ‘Ads (caddie Adam Woodward) let’s just go to the pub instead,” Hull said in her post-round media duties.

Hall added: “So I had to guide her around the front nine a little bit, but we did pretty well considering.”

England’s final group stage game against Slovenia finished in a dull goalless draw, so, in truth, Hull wouldn’t have missed much at all had she scouted the course.

With the duo in prime position to not only make the cut but contend this weekend, though, it looks like Hull may miss England’s last-16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

World No.8 Hull is playing the LPGA team event alongside Hall for the first time this week, with a $3million purse awarding the winners a shared team prize of $732,000.

