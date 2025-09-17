Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Charley Hull could barely have believed her luck on the 18th green at TPC River’s Bend on Sunday.
Despite trailing Jeeno Thitikul by one stroke at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hull became a three-time LPGA Tour winner after the world No.1 four-putted her way to a closing bogey six.
It was Hull’s first win on the American circuit in three years – but one that came totally out of the blue.
“I didn’t really process it,” the 29-year-old said. “Like Jeeno played great today, she was very solid. Unfortunate what happened to her on the last hole.
“At the end of the day, I just felt like I needed a little bit of luck on my side in the last few years because I don’t feel like it’s ever gone my way, and it’s finally gone my way for once. Every dog has its day.”
• Two Ryder Cup stars commit to brand-new Tour event
• Ryder Cup winner ‘disappointed’ by Luke Donald snub
But the $300k winner’s prize wasn’t the only bonus Hull received. The victory moved her three spots up the Rolex World Rankings to a career-high of No.5. It means Hull is the first English player to reach the top five in the world since the rankings launched in February 2006.
For three weeks in 2018, Georgia Hall was ranked No.6 – a result of winning the Ricoh Women’s British Open – but Hull now has bragging rights over her close friend.
She made her debut in the Rolex Rankings on April 2, 2012, as a 16-year-old, at No. 456. Prior to her history-making move, Hull’s best ranking was No. 7, which she last held on May 13, 2024.
Perhaps as surprising for fans looking in was that Hull was able to win so soon after returning from injury, albeit she finished T-2 finish at the LET’s Aramco Houston Championship on her last start.
• PGA Tour forced to relocate 2026 Signature Event
• The Masters strikes TV deal with new channel
“I think I’ve been slapped with every injury at the minute, so I have just been managing my way through it this week,” she said. “My body has been actually pretty good. A little bit sore.
“But no, I’ve just been absolutely grinding hard at home after I had 14 days off because of my injury, and then the last week hitting so many golf balls and practicing hard. Hard work pays off, and it has, and I just feel good at the minute.”
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses