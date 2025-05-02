Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Just over six weeks ago, Charley Hull shook hands on a hefty bet.

The Englishwoman, currently No.14 in the world rankings, insisted that she’d quit smoking after her habit went viral.

In a bounce game with friend Ryan Evans, the 28-year-old promised to cough up £10,000 if she smoked at any point in the next two months.

So far, so good.

Speaking at this week’s inaugural Black Desert Championship in Utah, Hull revealed that she has not caved.

“I think it’s the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said of giving up cigarettes.

“Yeah, it’s pretty, pretty, pretty easy,” Hull added. “I’m a strong-minded person. Usually when I put my head and my mind to something I can do it.”

Instead, Hull said she now uses a nicotine pouch, which she places in her top lip. There are days she doesn’t notice that she doesn’t have it in, though.

The craze started at last year’s US Women’s Open, where Hull was spotted lighting a cigarette whilst signing autographs at Lancaster Country Club.

Quickly dubbed ‘the new John Daly’, Hull gained widespread notoriety.

She even claimed that a smoking ban at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris could scupper her medal hopes for Team GB.

“Yeah, I think it will because it relaxes me a little bit. But it is what it is,” she said.

“I do smoke on the course; it’s just something I do. It’s a habit but I won’t do this week. I don’t think you’re allowed.”

In January, the two-time LPGA Tour winner revealed her unusual fitness schedule and responded to critics of her smoking habit.

“People are asking why I run so much and why I don’t do golf specific training,” she wrote on Instagram.

“1. golf training is boring I have no interest in that at all but the training & weights I do help my golf.

“2. I love running as a hobby and for my fitness and my mind. The fitter you are the less jet lag you get and the more stamina you have.

“It’s the only bad thing [smoking] I do! I don’t eat hardly unhealthily, I eat super clean I never drink (alcohol) probs 2/3 times a year max. I got all my drinking out the way when I was 18/19 (good times)!”