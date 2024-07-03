Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Aramco Team Series London is without another of its big names this week.

World No.1 Nelly Korda withdrew from the event at the Centurion Club after being bitten by a dog last week.

The American – set for her only start in England this year – said in a statement that she needed time to ‘receive treatment and recover fully’.

Fellow dog-bite victim Alison Lee gave an update on the freak incident when speaking to reporters at the event today.

“She asked me a lot about what my symptoms were when I got my dog bite,” Lee said.

“My dog bite got seriously infected, so I was actually hospitalised for three days. But yeah, it’s an unfortunate circumstance and definitely scary.

“She got bitten by a dog that she didn’t know, it was just at a random coffee shop. I am hoping for a speedy recovery for her.”

Now, Charley Hull is the next player to pull out of the contest. The 28-year-old played just six holes before withdrawing in Hemel Hempstead.

Sky Sports’ Richard Kaufman reported that Hull was struggling with illness in the build-up and therefore retired during her first round.

Hull went viral again last week after she produced one of the finest club twirls of all time.

A first-ballot entry into the Club Twirl Hall of Fame. Welcome Charley Hull 👏 pic.twitter.com/RAAsFYtUQr — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) June 30, 2024

It came at the Dow Championship, playing alongside close friend Georgia Hall. The pair finished T5, four shots behind Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin.

She even skipped a practice round to watch England play out a goalless draw with Slovakia in the nation’s final Euro 2024 group stage fixture.

“I wanted to watch the England game – so I literally just said ‘Ads (caddie Adam Woodward) let’s just go to the pub instead,” Hull said.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner will hope her illness passes quickly with a busy month on UK soil looming.

The Women’s Scottish Open tees off at Dundonald on August 15 before the AIG Women’s Open heads to the Old Course one week later.

