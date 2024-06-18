Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It appears that getting your golf clubs to professional tournaments is quite the struggle these days.

First, Adam Hadwin raged at Delta Airlines after the airline lost his clubs on route to the RBC Canadian Open in May.

A handful of LIV golfers – including Tyrrell Hatton and Ian poulter – were next to deal with travel woes, blaming British Airways for failing to get their sticks to Houston.

Poulter wrote on Instagram: “FFS @british_airways so disappointing. I checked in 2 hours 20 minutes before the flight. What could possibly be the excuse.

“Received the email three hours into the flight. I wouldn’t have bothered flying if you’re not sending my golf clubs. Can’t swing fresh air.”

And now, LPGA Tour star Charley Hull has faced the same fate after the British airline appears to have lost her golf bag.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time, as the Englishwoman is set to tee it up in this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club.

“Thanks to BA for losing my golf bag on route to a major,” she posted on Instagram. “Have no luck trying to track it.

“@british_airways please can you help.”

The tournament is the third major championship in the women’s calendar, with the Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open still to come.

Hull is now in a race against time to have her trusted equipment for this week, though, as she looks to clinch her first major title.

It’s a championship that the 28-year-old has struggled in recently, missing the cut on her last two appearances.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Hull has split with her boyfriend – and former reality TV star – Gaz Beadle.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.