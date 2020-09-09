Charley Hull OUT of ANA Inspiration after positive COVID test

Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from this week's ANA Inspiration in California after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 24-year-old from Kettering revealed the news on Twitter, explaining that she started to feel symptoms yesterday.

"As part of the LPGA Tour's COVID-19 testing process, I was informed this morning that I tested positive for COVID-19 and I have withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration," wrote Hull.



"I didn’t feel great yesterday but I put it down to jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up. I now realise I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold and I am self-isolating and working with tour on contact tracing.



"I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favourite events of the year but wish everyone the best of luck at this week’s tournament and look forward to when I can return to playing on tour."



Hull has played in the ANA Inspiration seven times to date, posting three top-10 finishes including a tie for second in 2016.

The tournament is usually the first major of the season and had been originally been scheduled to take place this year from April 2-5. The COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be rescheduled for this week.

Hull is the first high-profile female professional to test positive for coronavirus. Several male players, including Nick Watney and Cameron Champ, have been affected by the illness since the PGA Tour resumed from its three-month hiatus in June.

On Sunday, the 1989 Open champion Mark Calcavecchia revealed that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.