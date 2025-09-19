Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull has revealed she is planning to set up a round of golf with Donald Trump after dining with the US president earlier this week.

Hull was one of 160 guests who attended a state banquet on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, alongside King Charles III, prime minister Keir Starmer and Trump.

Hull was not the only representative from the golfing world too, with Sir Nick Faldo also taking a seat at the table.

Taking to social media afterwards, Hull, who won her first LPGA Tour title in three years last Sunday, described the event as an ‘unforgettable evening’ and an ‘honour’ to attend.

She has also since revealed that she conversed with Trump, who invited her to play a round of golf before the end of the year is out.

“He said he wanted to sort a game out,” she told BBC Radio 5Live. “Last year he reached out actually to my agent and he wanted to play at the end of the year but I think I was going on holiday.

Clearly looking forward to a tee time with the president, she added: “We’re going to try to sort a game out towards the end of the year and that’ll be pretty cool…

“He is a lovely man and I really got on with him. I will look forward to playing golf with him and he was very engaging with everyone.

“We were just talking about golf and he knows a few players on the LPGA Tour and some of the guys as well.”

Hull has previously spoken highly of Trump, commenting last year: “I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant.

“I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think, and he’s straight to the point. I wish he was head of the UK. I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister.”