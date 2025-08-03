Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

What a difference a few days made for Charley Hull.

On Thursday, the Englishwoman proclaimed she had no chance of breaking her major duct at Royal Porthcawl, only to finish tied second on Sunday– two shots behind winner Miyu Yamashita.

Hull, 29, threatened to make a historic comeback on the south coast after rounds of 66 and 69 over the weekend, but she faltered down the stretch to miss out.

The result is her fourth runner-up effort in major championships, but she vowed to come back next year and go again.

“I felt so under control and on 16, I hit a really nice tee shot with my rescue wood, the wind was howling off the left, I pured it, and it just didn’t move a yard through the air,” Hull told Sky Sports.

“Then I played 17 pretty decently, but it’s hard to get close to the pin on that green and then my putt didn’t roll down as much as I thought. I just missed the putt.

“And shame about 18, I couldn’t get up and down, but I had that bunker in my way. I actually hit a pretty decent chip to get it there, but I gave it a good run – always next year.”

Hull was 11 off the halfway lead at close of play on Friday before racing to the turn in 33 on day four to sit one off Yamashita’s lead.

But consecutive bogeys on 16 and 17 derailed the late charge, forcing Hull to settle for the same position she occupied at Walton Heath two years ago.

Still Hull insisted she was proud to get within touching distance of a first major title after enduring such frustrating preparation.

“Listen, coming into this week I didn’t think I was going to make the cut. That’s the truthful of it,” the world No.20 said.

“I wasn’t hitting it very well. I couldn’t prepare as well as I wanted to because I was poorly. I obviously collapsed three times in the round in Evian, and then still wasn’t feeling well until Sunday last week.

“So, I think I did pretty well, and considering my mindset coming into it, I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Meanwhile, Hull earned just shy of $1 million from the record prize purse. A total of $9.75 million was available – an increase of $250,000 from 2024.

Yamashita, who ended the week on 11-under-par after a closing 70, banked north of $1.4 million.

John Turnbull