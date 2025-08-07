Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull has revealed she “almost fainted” after a car park misstep left her fearing a broken ankle.

Hull, who rallied superbly to finish runner-up despite not being at full health at last week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl, has had multiple fitness worries of late.

The Englishwoman was forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship in France last month after collapsing twice on the course as she felt the effects of a nasty virus.

Before that at the Irish Women’s Open, Hull strained her back while lifting her box out of a car.

• Masters champ urges Open officials to make radical St Andrews change

• Former LIV golfer qualifies for PGA Tour-sanctioned event

Ahead of this week’s PIF London Championship in Hemel Hempstead – where she will be competing in another stacked field – Hull has opened up on another injury scare.

“I was buzzing yesterday coming out of physio after getting my back tape on,” she began at the Centurion Club. “I booked a four or five-hour practice session with my coach last Wednesday, which is nice and quiet and I love practicing.

“I was really excited all week. Coming out of the locker room, I had a skip in my step because I love practicing. But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me.

“The security guard was watching me and I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it. Someone picked me up and put me in the car.

“I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted. I was not sure if I was overreacting. I started moving my ankle and it’s nowhere near as bad as I thought.

• How Joaquin Niemann could surprisingly lose $18million LIV Golf prize

• ‘I struggled to walk after career-threatening back surgery – then I shot 59’

“I’m gutted I couldn’t practice yesterday and took Monday and Tuesday off. I usually feel guilty if I take more than two days off practice.



“Up until three years ago, I never took more than one or two days off golf. Over Christmas I took five or six days, but that was the maximum. I just want to go out and hit some balls to see how it feels. I’m a very clumsy person.”

It was jokingly put to Hull that these “clumsy” incidents are becoming somewhat of a regular occurrence.

“Yes, people say that,” she replied. “Thomas Bjorn was watching me on the floor and said ‘every time he sees me, I’m lying down somewhere.’

“I don’t do it on purpose, I’m naturally clumsy. My sister is the clumsiest person I know, and I used to make fun of her for it. I fell over in the middle of the road about two years ago. It runs in my dad’s genes.”

Hull confirmed her fall will not force her to withdraw from the $2million team event.

“I was looking forward to this event all year,” she said. “I will be teeing up tomorrow. I just want to make sure everything is 100%. My luck has been a bit annoying lately, one thing after another.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.