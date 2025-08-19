Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bad news, Charley Hull fans. It looks like the Englishwoman might be out of action for a little while.

Hull, 29, was forced to withdraw from the PIF London Championship at the Centurion Club earlier this month after suffering a nasty fall in the club’s car park.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner tripped over a curb and sustained a nasty ankle injury, which left her fearing a broken ankle.

“I was buzzing yesterday coming out of physio after getting my back tape on,” she explained. “I booked a four or five-hour practice session with my coach last Wednesday, which is nice and quiet, and I love practicing.

“I was really excited all week. Coming out of the locker room, I had a skip in my step because I love practicing. But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me.

“The security guard was watching me, and I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it. Someone picked me up and put me in the car.

“I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted. I was not sure if I was overreacting. I started moving my ankle and it’s nowhere near as bad as I thought.”

Turns out it was worse than first anticipated, as Hull has shared pictures of herself sporting a protective boot on social media.

“Training in a moon boot,” the world No.10 posted on Instagram.

It rounded off a difficult few months for Hull, who was treated with an IV drip after collapsing midway through the opening round of the Evian Championship in June.

“Not the Evian Championship I was hoping for,” she told fans in an update.

“Been struggling with a virus all week but it got the better of me yesterday… thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated.

“Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament.”

Hull then finished her major season with (another) second place effort at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.