Charley Hull to the fore as Rose Ladies Series gets underway

Golf News

Charley Hull to the fore as Rose Ladies Series gets underway

By Michael McEwan18 June, 2020
charley hull Rose Ladies Series Justin Rose women's golf Ladies Golf Tour News Liz Young Brokenhurst Manor American Golf
Charley Hull Rose Ladies Series

Charley Hull has won the inaugural Rose Ladies Series event.

The Solheim Cup star defeated fellow English pro Liz Young at the first hole of a sudden-death play-off to take the title and the £5,000 first prize.

The event was the first of a multi-tournament schedule of events organised by former world No.1 and major champion Justin Rose and his wife Kate.

The couple announced the launch of the series less than a fortnight ago to offer playing opportunities to female golfers affected by the coronavirus-enforced lockdown of the top women’s tours. They are contributing £35,000 of their own money to part-fund the series, a sum matched late last week by top golf retailer American Golf.

The event at Brokenhurst Manor attracted an exceptionally strong field, with Dame Laura Davies and multiple Ladies European Tour winner Meghan MacLaren amongst those taking part.

However, in tough scoring conditions, the day ultimately belonged to Hull.  

The 24-year-old shot a level-par 70 to finish tied with Young at the top of the leaderboard, one shot clear of Gabriella Cowley, with Hannah Burke a further shot adrift on two-over.

That set up a sudden-death play-off. Both players found the fairway with their tee shots, each having around 80 yards to play.

Young stuck her approach to around 30 feet, with Hull knocking hers to 15. When Cowley was unable to convert her lengthy birdie putt, Hull was left with a putt of her own for the victory, which she duly converted.

The Rose Ladies Series now moves on to Moor Park Golf Club, with the Hertfordshire club hosting the second event on June 25.

