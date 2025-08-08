Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull has been forced out of the PIF London Championship after suffering an ankle injury in the car park at Centurion.

Fresh off a tied-second finish at the AIG Women’s Open last week, Hull was set to play in front of a home crowd in Hemel Hempstead.

Her week has come to a premature end though with the damage to her ankle severe enough to rule out of the event. Hull confirmed her withdrawal in a statement on Instagram.

“Gutted to say I’ve had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship this week,” Hull said to her followers..

“Picked up some ankle ligament damage after a (non-serious) accident off the course. Nothing major, but the docs say I’ve got to rest or I’ll make it worse.

“Absolutely gutted not to be playing at home, especially at an event like this. It means so much to me, and I’m really sorry to the fans coming out and to my sponsors, especially Golf Saudi.

“Hopefully I’ll still get to meet some of you over the weekend. Appreciate all the support. I’ll be back soon.”

The ligament problem is the latest in a string of fitness setbacks for the English star. She withdrew from the Evian Championship in July after collapsing twice on the course due to a virus.

Hull also picked up a back strain at the Irish Women’s Open that same month while taking a box out of her car.

Her ankle issue came about on Wednesday, after falling when making her from the locker room to the practice area.

“I was really excited all week,” she told reporters on Thursday. “Coming out of the locker room, I had a skip in my step because I love practicing.

“But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me. The security guard was watching me and I heard my ankle pop.

“I thought I broke it. Someone picked me up and put me in the car. I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted. I was not sure if I was overreacting. I started moving my ankle and it’s nowhere near as bad as I thought.”

