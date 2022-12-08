search
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Golf News

Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

By Jamie Hall08 December, 2022
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods Tiger Tracker
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods may be arguably the greatest golfer to ever live, but according to his son Charlie, his caddying needs a bit of work.

Giving their first joint interview, which is airing on Golf Channel this week, 13-year-old Charlie revealed his dad forgot his putter at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

Asked to sum up his famous dad’s performance on the bag, Woods Jr said: “He forgot my putter a few times. That’s really it.”

• Tiger Woods plots gear change ahead of comeback

• Gary Player slams "worst rule ever invented"

Tiger also gave his own thoughts on the experience, adding he is “proud” of his son.

“It’s hard to describe, because it’s so amazing to be able to be with Charlie out there and fight through it together and do it as a team,” the 15-time major winner said.

“Just the fact that he earned his way into the event by shooting the lowest round he’s ever shot. To go out there and play the way he did. Obviously, lots of lessons learned but I think overall the big picture is he thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun for both of us.”

“I just want him to enjoy whatever he’s doing,” he added.

• McGinley reacts to DP World Tour "bankrupt" claim

• The Match VII: Where and when to watch on TV

“I’m supporting him wherever he wants to go, and obviously providing opportunities for that direction. As a parent our job and responsibility is to provide opportunity and support. It’s been fun that he’s taken a passion to something that I’ve enjoyed.”

Last week Woods Sr revealed he had urged Charlie to copy Rory McIlroy’s swing rather than his own.

He also admitted his teenage son is already capable of outdriving him.

The pair will once again team up at the PNC Championship next week.

