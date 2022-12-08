Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Tiger Woods may be arguably the greatest golfer to ever live, but according to his son Charlie, his caddying needs a bit of work.

Giving their first joint interview, which is airing on Golf Channel this week, 13-year-old Charlie revealed his dad forgot his putter at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

Asked to sum up his famous dad’s performance on the bag, Woods Jr said: “He forgot my putter a few times. That’s really it.”

Tiger also gave his own thoughts on the experience, adding he is “proud” of his son.

“It’s hard to describe, because it’s so amazing to be able to be with Charlie out there and fight through it together and do it as a team,” the 15-time major winner said.

Tiger Woods had arguably the greatest junior career in Golf history. Tiger commenting on how and why the competition is so much better today that when he played. Don’t miss the @Short_Par4@nb3jgnc presented by @Realty1NM@Coushattaresort 7pm Wednesday & Thursday on @Golfchannelpic.twitter.com/QMuNMzMje1 — Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (@nb3jgnc) December 6, 2022

“Just the fact that he earned his way into the event by shooting the lowest round he’s ever shot. To go out there and play the way he did. Obviously, lots of lessons learned but I think overall the big picture is he thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun for both of us.”

“I just want him to enjoy whatever he’s doing,” he added.

“I’m supporting him wherever he wants to go, and obviously providing opportunities for that direction. As a parent our job and responsibility is to provide opportunity and support. It’s been fun that he’s taken a passion to something that I’ve enjoyed.”

Last week Woods Sr revealed he had urged Charlie to copy Rory McIlroy’s swing rather than his own.

He also admitted his teenage son is already capable of outdriving him.

The pair will once again team up at the PNC Championship next week.