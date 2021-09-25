search
Check out Justin Thomas' stunning – and pricey – watch

Golf News

Check out Justin Thomas’ stunning – and pricey – watch

By Michael McEwan23 September, 2021
Justin Thomas watches Ryder Cup Rolex Rolex GMT-Master
Justin Thomas Rolex Watch

Justin Thomas has absolutely no excuses for missing a tee time at the Ryder Cup this week.

Not with this sleek Rolex on his wrist.

The world No.6 showed up at Whistling Straits wearing a Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II – and, as you might expect, it comes with a rather chunky price tag.

It’ll set you back roughly £32,000.

• Tiger Woods' Rolex will make your mouth water

• Bubba Watson's watch is ridiculously expensive

The Swiss watch giants introduced the GMT-Master in 1955. Designed in collaboration with Pan Am Airways, it was initially created for the iconic airline and issued by them to their pilots and crews for long haul flights.

With its 24-hour bi-rotational bezel, it was the perfect timepiece for international travellers as it allowed the wearer to simultaneously reference two different time zones.

Rolex Gmt Master Ii

The second generation of the watch – the GMT-Master II – was unveiled in 1982, with a striking two-colour bezel – in Thomas’ case, a very patriotic blue and red.

You’ll notice that Thomas appears to have opted for a plain, slate-coloured dial. However, there is another option from within the line that comes with a so-called meteorite dial, crafted from a piece of space rock. Seriously.

• 12 stars who NEVER played Ryder Cup

• Do great players make great captains?

Thomas is one of 14 Rolex ambassadors – or ‘testimonees’ - involved in this week’s Ryder Cup, including both captains, Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, as well as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Rolex has been the Official Timekeeper of the clash for more than 25 years and expanded its partnership earlier this year to become a Worldwide Partner.

