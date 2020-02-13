As he prepares to play his second tournament of 2020, Tiger Woods met the media yesterday ahead of the Genesis Invitational.



However, one of the most interesting takeaways from it came not from the words that came out of his mouth but the watch that was on his wrist.

Woods was wearing a Rolex Deepsea D-Blue, a 2018 timepiece from the iconic ‘Crown’.

Its retail price? Around $12,000, which, for a Rolex, is about average. Compare and contrast that with the $35,000 Rolex Everose Sky-Dweller 326935 price, as worn by Brooks Koepka.



Woods has been a Rolex brand ambassador since 2011, having previously had a watch deal with Tag Heuer.



A keen scuba diver, the Deepsea models have long appealed to him.

“I like the fact that I’m able to wear my watch in all different types of environments and with all different types of outfits and not have to worry about it,” he has previously said. “Wherever I’m going, it’s going. Whatever I’m doing, it’s doing. It’s literally been around the world close to ten times.”



The Deepsea D-Blue was first introduced in 2014 but was updated in 2018. It’s the newer version that Woods has been wearing.

It has also become something of a lucky charm. He had it on his wrist at the trophy presentation following his last three victories: the 2018 Tour Championship, as well as The Masters and ZOZO Championship last year.