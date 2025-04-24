Sign up for our daily newsletter
The women’s major season is underway at the Chevron Championship, in Texas.
Nelly Korda is bidding to kickstart her season and defend what was her fifth titile of the season at this time 12 months ago.
The world No.1 went on to win seven times on the LPGA Tour last year, but she couldn’t add another major title to her tally in 2024.
The total prize fund has received a $100,000 boost this year, while the winner will once again earn $1.2 million.
It means the Chevron Championship boasts the joint-lowest prize purse of the five majors on the LPGA Tour, with the Evian Championship also offering an $8 million payout.
Six-figure sums are on offer for the top 15, however, with second place banking over $660,000 and third place netting almost half a million dollars.
With a stellar field lining up on the Jack Nicklaus Course at The Club at Carlton Woods, here’s exactly how much prize money each player will earn…
Chevron Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $1,200,000
2: $663,382
3: $481,237
4: $372,274
5: $299,640
6: $245,159
7: $205,207
8: $179,785
9: $161,625
10: $147,095
11: $136,196
12: $127,116
13: $119,125
14: $111,864
15: $105,325
16: $99,514
17: $94,433
18: $90,073
19: $86,442
20: $83,534
21: $80,632
22: $77,723
23: $74,822
24: $71,913
25: $69,372
26: $66,831
27: $64,283
28: $61,743
29: $59,202
30: $57,022
31: $54,842
32: $52,662
33: $50,483
34: $48,303
35: $46,491
36: $44,672
37: $42,860
38: $41,041
39: $39,222
40: $37,772
41: $36,321
42: $34,870
43: $33,412
44: $31,961
45: $30,871
46: $29,781
47: $28,691
48: $27,602
49: $26,512
50: $25,422
51: $24,700
52: $23,971
53: $23,242
54: $22,520
55: $21,791
56: $21,062
57: $20,340
58: $19,611
59: $18,889
60: $18,160
61: $17,800
62: $17,431
63: $17,071
64: $16,710
65: $16,341
