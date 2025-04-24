Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The women’s major season is underway at the Chevron Championship, in Texas.

Nelly Korda is bidding to kickstart her season and defend what was her fifth titile of the season at this time 12 months ago.

The world No.1 went on to win seven times on the LPGA Tour last year, but she couldn’t add another major title to her tally in 2024.

The total prize fund has received a $100,000 boost this year, while the winner will once again earn $1.2 million.

It means the Chevron Championship boasts the joint-lowest prize purse of the five majors on the LPGA Tour, with the Evian Championship also offering an $8 million payout.

Six-figure sums are on offer for the top 15, however, with second place banking over $660,000 and third place netting almost half a million dollars.

With a stellar field lining up on the Jack Nicklaus Course at The Club at Carlton Woods, here’s exactly how much prize money each player will earn…

Chevron Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $1,200,000

2: $663,382

3: $481,237

4: $372,274

5: $299,640

6: $245,159

7: $205,207

8: $179,785

9: $161,625

10: $147,095

11: $136,196

12: $127,116

13: $119,125

14: $111,864

15: $105,325

16: $99,514

17: $94,433

18: $90,073

19: $86,442

20: $83,534

21: $80,632

22: $77,723

23: $74,822

24: $71,913

25: $69,372

26: $66,831

27: $64,283

28: $61,743

29: $59,202

30: $57,022

31: $54,842

32: $52,662

33: $50,483

34: $48,303

35: $46,491

36: $44,672

37: $42,860

38: $41,041

39: $39,222

40: $37,772

41: $36,321

42: $34,870

43: $33,412

44: $31,961

45: $30,871

46: $29,781

47: $28,691

48: $27,602

49: $26,512

50: $25,422

51: $24,700

52: $23,971

53: $23,242

54: $22,520

55: $21,791

56: $21,062

57: $20,340

58: $19,611

59: $18,889

60: $18,160

61: $17,800

62: $17,431

63: $17,071

64: $16,710

65: $16,341