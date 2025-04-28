Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Japan’s Mao Saigo prevailed in a dramatic five-way playoff to win the Chevron Championship in Texas.

In what was the largest playoff in LPGA major history, Saigo birdied the first sudden death hole to edge out Lindy Duncan, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo-Joo Kim and Ruoning Yin.

Thailand’s Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion, had been heavy favourite but whiffed a chip on the final hole when requiring only a par to ensure a playoff at The Club at Carlton Woods.

And Saigo snatched the first major title of her career with a five-foot birdie putt back down the 18th.

“It is my first time to win this tournament,” Saigo said through a translator. “I was able to realise my dream and I’m very happy about this.

“I still have four more majors to go, and I want to shoot for number one in the world. I will do my best in the remaining four majors.”

Chevron Championship 2025 prize money payout in full

Here is the full prize money breakdown from the Chevron Championship…

Winner: Mao Saigo, $1.2 million

T-2: Ariya Jutanugarn, $462,966

T-2: Hyo Joo Kim, $462,966

T-2: Ruoning Yin, $462,966

T-2: Lindy Duncan, $462,966

T-6: Jin Young Ko, -5/283, $214,136

T-6: Sarah Schmelzel, $214,136

T-6: Haeran Ryu, $214,136

T-9: Manon De Roey, $145,789

T-9: Carlota Ciganda, $145,789

T-9: Hye-Jin Choi, $145,789

T-9: Yan Liu, $145,789

13: Angel Yin, $121,442

T-14: Nelly Korda, $104,783

T-14: Weiwei Zhang, $104,783

T-14: Minjee Lee, $104,783

T-14: Lexi Thompson, $104,783

T-18: Allisen Corpuz, $83,803

T-18: Esther Henseleit, $83,803

T-18: Mi Hyang Lee, $83,803

T-18: Chanettee Wannasaen, $83,803

T-18: Lauren Coughlin, $83,803

T-18: In Gee Chun, $83,803

T-24: Jeeno Thitikul, $69,424

T-24: Sei Young Kim, $69,424

T-24: Emily Kristine Pedersen, $69,424

T-24: Somi Lee, $69,424

T-28: Brooke Matthews, $61,648

T-28: Georgia Hall, $61,648

T-30: Chisato Iwai, $48,689

T-30: Stephanie Kyriacou, $48,689

T-30: Andrea Lee, $48,689

T-30: Dewi Weber, $48,689

T-30: Ayaka Furue, $48,689

T-30: Miya Yamashita, $48,689

T-30: Sophia Popov, $48,689

T-30: Pajaree Anannarukarn, $48,689

T-30: Elizabeth Szokil, $48,689

T-30: Lucy Li, $48,689

T-40: Yuri Yoshida, $36,286

T-40: A Lim Kim, $36,286

T-40: Cassie Porter, $36,286

T-40: Megan Khang, $36,286

T-44: Brooke Henderson, $28,741

T-44: Maja Stark, $28,741

T-44: Yuna Nishimura, $28,741

T-44: Akie Iwai, $28,741

T-44: Gabriela Ruffels, $28,741

T-44: Hinako Shibuno, $28,741

T-44: Albane Valenzuela, $28,741

T-44: Auston Kim, $28,741

T-52: Nasa Hataoka, $22,215

T-52: Lydia Ko, $22,215

T-52: Ingrid Lindblad, $22,215

T-52: Ina Yoon, $22,215

T-52: Miranda Wang, $22,215

T-52: Amy Yang, $22,215

T-52: Cheyenne Knight, $22,215

T-59: Grace Kim, $18,639

T-59: Anna Nordqvist, $18,639

T-59: Rio Takeda, $18,639

T-62: Aditi Ashok, $17,032

T-62: Jasmine Suwannapura, $17,032

T-62: Paulina Roussin-Bouchard, $17,032

T-62: Minami Katsu, $17,032

T-62: Ashleigh Buhai, $17,032

T-67: Alena Sharp, $15,551

T-67: Leona Maguire, $15,551

T-67: Alexa Pano, $15,551

70: Gigi Stoll, $14,812

T-71: Paula Reto, $14,533

T-71: Jenny Shin, $14,533

T-71: Gianna Clemente, $0 (A)

T-74: Jin Hee Im, $14,161

T-74: Yu Liu, $14,161

T-76: Peiyun Chien, $13,812

T-76: Frida Kinhult, $13,812

78: Lilia Vu, $13,549

T-79: Ryann O’Toole, $13,291

T-79: Jeongeun Lee5, $13,291

81: Pernilla Lindberg, $13,037