One of four tour events this week, the China Open will offer the lowest total prize money.
After a short break, the DP World Tour season returns with a trip to Shanghai, where just $2.55 million will be divided between players.
That marks a $300,000 increase from last year’s purse, as the event celebrates its 30th anniversary at Enhance Anting Golf Club.
Spaniard Adrian Otaegui is the reigning champion, and he claimed $382,500 for his win. However, this year’s champion will earn $433,500 – an increase of just over $50k.
Meanwhile, it’s the penultimate event of the tour’s Asian Swing, and the winner of the five-event series will also claim $200,000.
So, plenty on the line. Here’s exactly how much prize money each position will earn at the China Open…
China Open 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $433,500
2: $280,500
3: $160,650
4: $127,500
5: $108,120
6: $89,250
7: $76,500
8: $63,750
9: $57,120
10: $51,000
11: $46,920
12: $43,860
13: $41,055
14: $39,015
15: $37,485
16: $35,955
17: $34,425
18: $32,895
19: $31,620
20: $30,600
21: $29,580
22: $28,815
23: $28,050
24: $27,285
25: $26,520
26: $25,755
27: $24,990
28: $24,225
29: $23,460
30: $22,695
31: $21,930
32: $21,165
33: $20,400
34: $19,635
35: $18,870
36: $18,105
37: $17,595
38: $17,085
39: $16,575
40: $16,065
41: $15,555
42: $15,045
43: $14,535
44: $14,025
45: $13,515
46: $13,005
47: $12,495
48: $11,985
49: $11,475
50: $10,965
51: $10,455
52: $9,945
53: $9,435
54: $8,925
55: $8,670
56: $8,415
57: $8,160
58: $7,905
59: $7,650
60: $7,395
61: $7,140
62: $6,885
63: $6,630
64: $6,375
65: $6,120
66: $5,865
67: $5,610
68: $5,355
69: $5,100
70: $4,845
