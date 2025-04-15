Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

One of four tour events this week, the China Open will offer the lowest total prize money.

After a short break, the DP World Tour season returns with a trip to Shanghai, where just $2.55 million will be divided between players.

That marks a $300,000 increase from last year’s purse, as the event celebrates its 30th anniversary at Enhance Anting Golf Club.

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui is the reigning champion, and he claimed $382,500 for his win. However, this year’s champion will earn $433,500 – an increase of just over $50k.

Meanwhile, it’s the penultimate event of the tour’s Asian Swing, and the winner of the five-event series will also claim $200,000.

So, plenty on the line. Here’s exactly how much prize money each position will earn at the China Open…

China Open 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $433,500

2: $280,500

3: $160,650

4: $127,500

5: $108,120

6: $89,250

7: $76,500

8: $63,750

9: $57,120

10: $51,000

11: $46,920

12: $43,860

13: $41,055

14: $39,015

15: $37,485

16: $35,955

17: $34,425

18: $32,895

19: $31,620

20: $30,600

21: $29,580

22: $28,815

23: $28,050

24: $27,285

25: $26,520

26: $25,755

27: $24,990

28: $24,225

29: $23,460

30: $22,695

31: $21,930

32: $21,165

33: $20,400

34: $19,635

35: $18,870

36: $18,105

37: $17,595

38: $17,085

39: $16,575

40: $16,065

41: $15,555

42: $15,045

43: $14,535

44: $14,025

45: $13,515

46: $13,005

47: $12,495

48: $11,985

49: $11,475

50: $10,965

51: $10,455

52: $9,945

53: $9,435

54: $8,925

55: $8,670

56: $8,415

57: $8,160

58: $7,905

59: $7,650

60: $7,395

61: $7,140

62: $6,885

63: $6,630

64: $6,375

65: $6,120

66: $5,865

67: $5,610

68: $5,355

69: $5,100

70: $4,845