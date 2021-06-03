search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsChris DiMarco wants "undercover officers" at tour events

Golf News

Chris DiMarco wants "undercover officers" at tour events

By Ryan Crombie01 June, 2021
Chris DiMarco PGA Tour Golf fans spectators Tour News
Chris Di Marco Fans

Former PGA Tour pro Chris DiMarco has said that deploying undercover officers at tournaments would be the perfect solution to kicking out disorderly golf fans.

Golf fans have been welcomed back to the PGA Tour in their thousands over recent months after almost a year of being forced to watch on from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the majority of players have enjoyed hearing some noise back in the galleries, several incidents have once again raised the issue of how to deal with rowdy fans.

• Woods gives first interview following car crash

• Thomas makes classy gesture to fellow pro

Paul Casey took a noisy fan to task at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, while Brooks Koepka said that he was “dinged” in the knee by spectators as they flocked onto the course at the final hole of PGA Championship.

However, three-time PGA Tour winner Chris DiMarco believes his solution would put an end to the yelling, screaming and general rowdiness of the PGA Tour galleries.

“I think a lot of fans seem to think that the rope that separates us is soundproof,” DiMarco told bunkered.co.uk. “They say some stupid things and when you are there to compete at the highest level, in what is meant to be a gentlemen’s game, it’s not what you want.

“It’s such a small percentage of people that it would only take a few undercover officers to solve. The first person that yells something crude, they’re out. You throw ten people out and then everyone is gong to get the message. It’s got to be done.

• Thomas makes classy gesture to fellow pro

“It’s like Augusta, if you do something that you shouldn’t, they throw you out, take your badge and then you’re never allowed back in. People watch what they say there because they don’t want to ever lose the right to attend Augusta.”

DiMarco, who infamously finished runner-up in three major championships three years on the spin from 2004 to 2006, went on to reveal that players can be easily affected by the noise from the galleries.

• Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day

“Golfers hear everything but it’s just within our best interests to not let the people know we hear them,” added the 52-year-old. “Etiquette is something which matters and some of these idiot fans just want you to hit a bad shot. Give players a chance to at least hit the shot. Just give them the respect.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Chris DiMarco

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Golf fans

Related Articles - spectators

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

You can now get a handicap without joining a golf club…
Meet the 14-year-old prodigy playing at this week’s US Women’s Open
Rory McIlroy cancels Memorial press conference and WDs from pro-am
Jack Nicklaus blames media for Bryson-Brooks "feud"
Thomas Bjorn calls for more support for athletes struggling with mental health

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow