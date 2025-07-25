Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Chris Wood is recalling the moments his game descended into a state of, as he describes it, utter destruction.

“I played the BMW PGA Championship in 2019, three years after I’d won it,” he says, “and I didn’t have a driver in the bag. I made the cut. Fine. But the toll that takes on you to actually make the cut when you’ve given up that much is massive.

“I’d been to see a coach who was really well thought of. Fantastic knowledge and he had total respect, but it didn’t suit me. You think the answer is: ‘I need to do what he’s telling me more.’ But it got worse. It spiralled to the point where I couldn’t keep the ball on the course. What that did to me – the fear, the anxiety, the tension – it was just out of control.”

Back in 2016, Wood was one of England’s top golfers. After finishing T5 in the 2008 Open Championship to be low amateur and then T3 a year later at Turnberry as a professional, the gentle giant from Bristol was beginning to deliver on his serious potential.

A victory in the European Tour’s crown jewel at Wentworth for the then 28-year-old assured him of a Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine. He was comfortably inside the world’s top 50, for good measure.

Little did outsiders know, however, that they were observing the start of Wood’s painful and traumatic decline. Despite playing the best golf of his life, he insists his swing was in a “horrendous place” technically. Once an imposing ball striker, he felt he was hitting the ball weaker and his game was starting to drift.

“I was still playing alright,” he concedes. “In 2018, I even had three second places.” But Wood knew these results were only papering over cracks.

Early in 2019, the wounds opened. As the last scintilla of confidence in his swing evaporated, he remembers a distressing pro-am in India, playing in a fourball alongside the circuit’s former chief executive Keith Pelley. He lost eight balls during that round and walked off the course completely humiliated. Things got worse from there.

“I’d fear going to the range,” he says. “You’re thinking everyone’s looking at you but they’re not. Practice rounds you want to play on your own, too. I’d get the driver out thinking, ‘Is there anyone around or is there anyone on that other hole?’ You’re not in the present at all. What chance have you got? Absolutely no chance. But you can’t escape it. It absolutely takes over your whole world.”

Wood’s big regret is that he didn’t take drastic action and pull the plug there and then. He didn’t play much through the Covid years – “I couldn’t face it” – but was still completely consumed the game, so much so that it was starting to damage home life with wife Bethany and his two young children.

“They take the brunt, too,” he says. “My wife will openly tell me how it’s affected her. It’s brutal. It’s not fair really on them but when you’ve got a good one you’ve got to appreciate what you have. I’m very lucky.

“During lockdown I was in the eye of the storm. We’d go for our walk and I could feel in myself the swing and the shot it would produce just walking around Bristol. I was nowhere near a golf course. That’s just the reality of how I felt.

“I was still going to tournaments, knowing that I’m going to suffer every night when I go to bed. I’ve been on sleeping medication for two-and-a-half years now, and that’s helped. But you know you’re coming home on Friday. I wasn’t trying to be negative, I was being realistic and it wasn’t a very nice place to be. I wish I would have stopped earlier.

“I’ve been through hell. I played for four years riddled with anxiety until I lost my card. That’s where you’re actually forced to stop. That’s what it took to make me realise I should have stopped playing. I know how awful it was and I don’t want to go back there.”

It was at the 2022 Italian Open, during a run of 16 missed cuts in 19 events, that Wood first reached out to the DP World Tour’s doctor Tim Swan for support. He continued to struggle on for a few more months but soon reached breaking point.

“I played a Challenge Tour event in South Africa and I’d spent a winter practising but my head wasn’t right,” he says. “I was on the phone to my parents and I just broke down. I needed to get home. That was the point I stopped.”

And so to 2023. The reset year. The year during which, Wood says, “it all got labelled.” He spent 52 weeks at home without competing in a single event and was diagnosed by doctors with chronic anxiety and burnout.

“One or two people I know have suffered mentally and I’ve been ignorant enough to think ‘what have they got?’” Wood admits. “I honestly think until you or somebody very close to you has gone through something difficult it’s hard to understand and I give quite a few people who are close to me the benefit of the doubt.”

Wood insists his troubles are not unique, pointing towards an epidemic of mental health issues across the elite tours.

“It’s bloody hard,” he says. “You know what it’s like in golf. ‘The secrets in the dirt. Practise ‘til your hands bleed.’ It would have been the same throughout history but now people talk about it. I think our tour is doing a great job. We’ve got protocols in place and things like quiet areas at tournaments. But players have got to realise what they’re dealing with to start going down that route of recovery.”

The first steps for Wood, as it turns out, started with two clubs. “I just quietly got on with trying to get myself better,” he says of his year away. “Two months in, the first time back on the golf course, my coach said, ‘Let’s just take out a 6-iron and putter.’

“We played nine holes and I didn’t have much anxiety with my irons so it was like freedom. That was the first time I thought, ‘This is quite nice’. But I’ve still got to have things in place to help me. I still feel this element in my swing that presents anxiety to me.”

It’s an internal battle Wood has faced every day for the past seven years. But since returning to competition in 2024, he has found ways to manage it. Marooned with nowhere to play after losing his DP World Tour status, he’s been going where the invites take him, from Thailand to Qatar and more.

Which takes us to Antalya, Turkey, where Wood accepted a last-minute invite to play in the returning Turkish Airlines Open.

Chris Wood in tears after returning to form with a final round 64 in Turkey. He’s spent years battling chronic anxiety. “I feel like I’ve been going through hell. I’ve had so much trauma and I don’t want to go back there.” An incredible story of resilience. pic.twitter.com/haSL3h1SCb — Ben Parsons (@_benparsons) May 11, 2025

It was here at Carya Golf Club, ahead of just his second start of the season, where Wood sat down to talk through this resilient journey with bunkered. But this was also the venue that showed him his first glimpses of a resurgence.

Two days after this candid chat, he shot a four-under par 67 to make his first DP World Tour cut in three years. “I’ve got a task for the week, which was just to be good with myself mentally,” he said afterwards. On Sunday, though, it got a whole lot better. A flawless seven-under par closing round vaulted Wood inside the top-ten of a tournament for the first time since 2018.

The tears flowed and he was completely overcome with pride. Because, after years in the wilderness, Wood had proven to himself why quitting was never an option.

“It’s been a long old road but I never lost belief in myself,” he says. “Yes, you have your days where me and my wife talk and you’re flat, you’re low, but honestly I can say there’s never been a day where we’ve talked about stopping. Never. I just can’t do that because I feel like I’ve got more to achieve. It’s the reason I’m still going because, deep down, I believe I’ve still got a game to win tournaments.”

Before that can become a reality, Wood’s next step is to build on these green shoots by recovering his tour card for 2026. To do that, he has called for some support in a bid to earn a handful sponsors’ invites. “Hopefully this is putting my name there more and people remember me,” he says. “I need a bit of help, obviously.”

Of course, not many in this gruelling game would begrudge the former Ryder Cup player that. “The belief I’ve got in the shots I can hit and how I can play is still there,” he beams.

“And that’s why I’m still fighting.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.