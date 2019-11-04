search
Golf News

Golf News

Christina Kim embroiled in golf's latest rules controversy

By Michael McEwan04 November, 2019
Christina Kim kendall Dye Dewi Weber LPGA Q-School LPGA women's golf Rules of Golf Twitter Pinehurst
Christina Kim

Former Solheim Cup star Christina Kim is at the centre of golf’s latest rules furore, after calling a penalty on her playing partners during last week’s LPGA Q-Series.

The incident happened on the par-3 17th at Pinehurst during Round 6 of the qualifying event.

Kim hit first. Dewi Weber went next. As she addressed her ball, the third player in the group, Kendall Dye, signalled to Weber’s caddie to ask if she was hitting an 8-iron. Jacqueline Schram, on Weber’s bag, motioned back to confirm.

That was a violation of Rule 10-2, which states that a player cannot ask for advice from a fellow player or caddie. Players can look in opponents’ bags to ascertain which club they are hitting but they may not, for example, move a towel if it is draped over the bag.

It was initially reported that Kim waited until the end of the round, ten holes later, to inform her partners that they had breached the rule. However, she later clarified, saying that she had contacted an official as soon as they had finished the hole to see if the rule was still in effect.

Weber was unaware of what had happened but, nonetheless, was hit with a two-shot penalty because of her caddie’s intervention. Dye, too, was docked two shots.

Kim subsequently spent much of the weekend discussing – and defending – her actions on social media.

Whilst Kim went on to secure her LPGA playing privileges through the event, there was no such luck for Dye and Weber, both of whom failed to get the top-45 finish they needed. Dye missed out by four shots and Weber by nine.

Dye has since taken to Twitter to give her version of events. She takes responsibility for breaking the rule, albeit unknowingly, but criticised Kim for her handling of the matter.

