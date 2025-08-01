Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler believes The Open will ‘for sure’ return to Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire.

It’s been 16 years since the Claret Jug was won on the Ailsa Course, but US President Donald Trump and his son Eric are pushing for the venue to host again.

And while it bids to land golf’s oldest major in 2028, Chandler – formerly Rory McIlroy’s agent – has asked why the R&A would prevent Trump from having it.

“He’ll get The Open at Turnberry for sure,” Chandler told Action Network. “Our government will make him get it. Our government needs to keep him on side.

“Well, because when you think about it, he’s now the most important and most famous man in the world, so why would you stop him handling The Open?

• Donald Trump ‘deserves’ Open at Turnberry, claims son

• Donald Trump hails Sean Connery intervention as new course opens

“The course is better than even Birkdale. It’s just fantastic. The security will be his problem, not our problem. When he comes over, there’s 50 4x4s. It’s not that big a deal but our government will definitely want to make him feel good, look good, whatever.

“If you don’t have Trump onside these days, you’re not anything.

“So, you’re talking about a golf tournament that should be there, that they’re being pedantic about, they’ll just toss it out. They must do.”

Talk about Turnberry’s Open prospects have ramped up this week after Trump visited Scotland to open the New Course at Trump International Golf Links, near Aberdeen.

He was accompanied by Eric, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, who echoed thoughts he previously told bunkered.co.uk about Turnberry.

Eric told the BBC: “You could host the Open Championship on that course tomorrow. It’s impeccable, and Turnberry is ready for it.”

The 41-year-old added: “It deserves it, and I truly think that my father’s been a guy who also deserves it.

• PGA Tour star opens up on shock split from caddie

• Ernie Els calls for The Open to return to Scottish venue

“There’s no-one that’s been better for the game of golf. He’s been a cheerleader his entire life, because he loves it and he believes in it.

“In time that will be rewarded. We’ll be given our shot and again it will be a great honour and a great testament to a great legacy when we do.”

Meanwhile, Chandler – who worked with the 47th US President to secure the purchase of Turnberry – insisted Trump has no interest in owning the PGA Tour.

“He can do what he wants. He can please himself,” Chandler said. “You know what he’s after, don’t you? It’s the Nobel Peace Prize.

“That’s the whole game here. He’s after the Nobel Peace Prize. That’s unbelievable. I haven’t spoken to him since he’s been president. He’s offline.

“He owns 16 golf courses or something. Don’t think owning the PGA Tour or something interests him. He’s better off on the edge, just sticking his oar in now and again.”