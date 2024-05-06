Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As the PGA Tour returned to Texas, a handful of top players took a break ahead of another signature event and major championship.

The Wells Fargo Championship preceeds the PGA Championship at Valhalla but, in the meantime, there was no shortage of drama.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith grabbed his first tour win, with a helping hand from Ben Kohles, who had a one-shot lead heading down the final hole.

After a nightmare on the par 5 closer at TPC Craig Ranch, Kohles relinquished his lead and left Pendrith out front in the race for the $1.7 million winner’s prize cheque.

Kohles still took home over one million dollars for his efforts, whilst there was another finish of note at the other end of the made cut leaderboard.

Kris Kim, a 16-year-old from Surrey, made his PGA Tour debut on a sponsors invite and given his amateur status, had to concede his prize money.

Here is the full breakdown…

CJ Cup Bryon Nelson prize money payout

WINNER: Taylor Pendrith, $1.71 million

2: Ben Kohles, $1.035 million

3: Alex Noren, $655,500

T4: S.H. Kim, $380,000

T4: Aaron Rai, $380,000

T4: Byeong Hun An, $380,000

T4: Matt Wallace, $380,000

8: Jake Knapp, $296,875

T9: Taiga Semikawa, $249,375

T9: Rafael Campos, $249,375

T9: Troy Merritt, $249,375

T9: Kevin Tway, $249,375

T13: Ryo Hisatsune, $165,232.14

T13: Daniel Berger, $165,232.14

T13: Alex Smalley, $165,232.14

T13: Adam Schenk, $165,232.14

T13: Ben Griffin, $165,232.14

T13: Si Woo Kim, $165,232.14

T13: Kelly Kraft, $165,232.14

T20: Keith Mitchell, $112,100

T20: Austin Cook, $112,100

T20: Zach Johnson, $112,100

T20: Stephan Jaeger, $112,100

T24: Jorge Campillo, $77,425

T24: Nico Echavarria, $77,425

T24: Patton Kizzire, $77,425

T24: Justin Lower, $77,425

T24: Chris Gotterup, $77,425

T24: Min Woo Lee, $77,425

T30: Adam Scott, $52,185.18

T30: Dylan Wu, $52,185.18

T30: Luke List, $52,185.18

T30: Kevin Dougherty, $52,185.18

T30: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, $52,185.18

T30: Davis Riley, $52,185.18

T30: Andrew Novak, $52,185.18

T30: Carson Young, $52,185.18

T30: Max McGreevy, $52,185.18

T30: Nick Dunlap, $52,185.18

T30: Kevin Chappell, $52,185.18

T41: Maverick McNealy, $33,725

T41: Aaron Baddeley, $33,725

T41: Ryan McCornick, $33,725

T41: Tom Hoge, $33,725

T41: Sung Kang, $33,725

T41: Vince Whaley, $33,725

T41: Mackenzie Hughes, $33,725

T48: David Skinns, $24,985

T48: Martin Laird, $24,985

T48: Ben Martin, $24,985

T48: Brandt Snedeker, $24,985

T52: Mark Hubbard, $22,406.43

T52: Harrison Endycott, $22,406.43

T52: Tom Kim, $22,406.43

T52: Tyson Alexander, $22,406.43

T52: Scott Piercy, $22,406.43

T52: Hayden Buckley, $22,406.43

T52: Beau Hossler, $22,406.43

T59: K.H. Lee, $21,375

T59: Jason Day, $21,375

T59: S.Y. Noh, $21,375

T62: Sam Stevens, $20,900

T62: Joel Dahmen, $20,900

64: Henrik Norlander, $20,615

65: Kris Kim, $0 (amateur)

66: Tom Whitney, $20,425