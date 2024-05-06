Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
As the PGA Tour returned to Texas, a handful of top players took a break ahead of another signature event and major championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship preceeds the PGA Championship at Valhalla but, in the meantime, there was no shortage of drama.
Canadian Taylor Pendrith grabbed his first tour win, with a helping hand from Ben Kohles, who had a one-shot lead heading down the final hole.
After a nightmare on the par 5 closer at TPC Craig Ranch, Kohles relinquished his lead and left Pendrith out front in the race for the $1.7 million winner’s prize cheque.
Kohles still took home over one million dollars for his efforts, whilst there was another finish of note at the other end of the made cut leaderboard.
Kris Kim, a 16-year-old from Surrey, made his PGA Tour debut on a sponsors invite and given his amateur status, had to concede his prize money.
Here is the full breakdown…
• 11 LIV Golf stars who have skipped US Open qualifying
• LIV Golf star claims tour switch has ignited major dream
CJ Cup Bryon Nelson prize money payout
WINNER: Taylor Pendrith, $1.71 million
2: Ben Kohles, $1.035 million
3: Alex Noren, $655,500
T4: S.H. Kim, $380,000
T4: Aaron Rai, $380,000
T4: Byeong Hun An, $380,000
T4: Matt Wallace, $380,000
8: Jake Knapp, $296,875
T9: Taiga Semikawa, $249,375
T9: Rafael Campos, $249,375
T9: Troy Merritt, $249,375
T9: Kevin Tway, $249,375
T13: Ryo Hisatsune, $165,232.14
T13: Daniel Berger, $165,232.14
T13: Alex Smalley, $165,232.14
T13: Adam Schenk, $165,232.14
T13: Ben Griffin, $165,232.14
T13: Si Woo Kim, $165,232.14
T13: Kelly Kraft, $165,232.14
T20: Keith Mitchell, $112,100
T20: Austin Cook, $112,100
T20: Zach Johnson, $112,100
T20: Stephan Jaeger, $112,100
T24: Jorge Campillo, $77,425
T24: Nico Echavarria, $77,425
T24: Patton Kizzire, $77,425
T24: Justin Lower, $77,425
T24: Chris Gotterup, $77,425
T24: Min Woo Lee, $77,425
T30: Adam Scott, $52,185.18
T30: Dylan Wu, $52,185.18
T30: Luke List, $52,185.18
T30: Kevin Dougherty, $52,185.18
T30: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, $52,185.18
T30: Davis Riley, $52,185.18
T30: Andrew Novak, $52,185.18
T30: Carson Young, $52,185.18
T30: Max McGreevy, $52,185.18
T30: Nick Dunlap, $52,185.18
T30: Kevin Chappell, $52,185.18
• Phil Mickelson sends warning over ‘more great’ LIV Golf signings
• Major champion splits with legendary caddie after 25 years
T41: Maverick McNealy, $33,725
T41: Aaron Baddeley, $33,725
T41: Ryan McCornick, $33,725
T41: Tom Hoge, $33,725
T41: Sung Kang, $33,725
T41: Vince Whaley, $33,725
T41: Mackenzie Hughes, $33,725
T48: David Skinns, $24,985
T48: Martin Laird, $24,985
T48: Ben Martin, $24,985
T48: Brandt Snedeker, $24,985
T52: Mark Hubbard, $22,406.43
T52: Harrison Endycott, $22,406.43
T52: Tom Kim, $22,406.43
T52: Tyson Alexander, $22,406.43
T52: Scott Piercy, $22,406.43
T52: Hayden Buckley, $22,406.43
T52: Beau Hossler, $22,406.43
T59: K.H. Lee, $21,375
T59: Jason Day, $21,375
T59: S.Y. Noh, $21,375
T62: Sam Stevens, $20,900
T62: Joel Dahmen, $20,900
64: Henrik Norlander, $20,615
65: Kris Kim, $0 (amateur)
66: Tom Whitney, $20,425
ALL ABOUT THE MASTERS
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses