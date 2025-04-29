Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The CJ Cup Bryson Nelson is back with even more prize money to play for in 2025.

Canada’s Taylor Pendrith won the 2024 edition at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, claiming $1.71million from a $9.5million prize purse.

This year, the full prize money payout will be $9.9million, with $1.782million afforded to the champion.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the PGA Tour event in his home state and is heavy favourite to end his wait for a first victory of the season.

Other notable names in the field at the tournament staged in honour of the great Bryon Nelson include Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth.

Here is the full prize money breakdown including what each golfer will earn from the 2025 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson…

CJ Cup Bryon Nelson 2025 prize money payout in full

Winner: $1,782,000

2nd $1,079,100

3rd $683,100

4th $485,100

5th $405,900

6th $358,875

7th $334,125

8th $309,375

9th $289,575

10th $269,775

11th 249,975

12th $230,175

13th $210,375

14th $190,575

15th $180,675

16th $170,775

17th $160,875

18th $150,975

19th $141,075

20th $131,175

21st $121,275

22nd $111,375

23rd $103,455

24th $95,535

25th $87,615

26th $79,695

27th $76,725

28th $73,755

29th $70,785

30th $67,815

31st $64,845

32nd $61,875

33rd $58,905

34th $56,430

35th $53,955

36th $51,480

37th $49,005

38th $47,025

39th $45,045

40th $43,065

41st $41,085

42nd $39,105

43rd $37,125

44th $35,145

45th $33,165

46th $31,185

47th $29,205

48th $27,621

49th $26,235

50th $25,443

51st 24,849

52nd $24,255

53rd $23,859

54th $23,463

55th $23,265

56th $23,067

57th $22,869

58th $22,671

59th $22,473

60th $22,275

61st $22,077

62nd $21,879

63rd $21,681

64th $21,483

65th $21,285