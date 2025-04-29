Sign up for our daily newsletter
The CJ Cup Bryson Nelson is back with even more prize money to play for in 2025.
Canada’s Taylor Pendrith won the 2024 edition at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, claiming $1.71million from a $9.5million prize purse.
This year, the full prize money payout will be $9.9million, with $1.782million afforded to the champion.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the PGA Tour event in his home state and is heavy favourite to end his wait for a first victory of the season.
Other notable names in the field at the tournament staged in honour of the great Bryon Nelson include Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth.
Here is the full prize money breakdown including what each golfer will earn from the 2025 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson…
CJ Cup Bryon Nelson 2025 prize money payout in full
Winner: $1,782,000
2nd $1,079,100
3rd $683,100
4th $485,100
5th $405,900
6th $358,875
7th $334,125
8th $309,375
9th $289,575
10th $269,775
11th 249,975
12th $230,175
13th $210,375
14th $190,575
15th $180,675
16th $170,775
17th $160,875
18th $150,975
19th $141,075
20th $131,175
21st $121,275
22nd $111,375
23rd $103,455
24th $95,535
25th $87,615
26th $79,695
27th $76,725
28th $73,755
29th $70,785
30th $67,815
31st $64,845
32nd $61,875
33rd $58,905
34th $56,430
35th $53,955
36th $51,480
37th $49,005
38th $47,025
39th $45,045
40th $43,065
41st $41,085
42nd $39,105
43rd $37,125
44th $35,145
45th $33,165
46th $31,185
47th $29,205
48th $27,621
49th $26,235
50th $25,443
51st 24,849
52nd $24,255
53rd $23,859
54th $23,463
55th $23,265
56th $23,067
57th $22,869
58th $22,671
59th $22,473
60th $22,275
61st $22,077
62nd $21,879
63rd $21,681
64th $21,483
65th $21,285
