Scottie Scheffler stormed to a record-equalling PGA Tour victory to claim the top share of the prize money at the 2025 CJ Cup Bryon Nelson.

The world No.1 claimed an emphatic eight shot win over South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen on a final day in Texas that was nothing other than a Scheffler procession in his home state.

Scheffler equalled the record for the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history at TPC Craig Ranch with 253 as he finished the week a staggering 31-under-par.

CJ Cup Bryon Nelson 2025 prize money payout in full

Here is the full prize money breakdown including what each golfer earned from the 2025 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson…

Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $1.782 million

2: Erik van Rooyen, $1.079 million

3: Sam Stevens, $683,100

4: Jordan Spieth, $485,100

T-5: Sam Burns, $305,971.88

T-5: Mark Hubbard, $305,971.88

T-5: Takumi Kanaya, $305,971.88

T-5: Will Gordon, $305,971.88

T-5: Eric Cole, $305,971.88

T-5: Kurt Kitayama, $305,971.88

T-5: Adam Schenk, $305,971.88

T-5: Ricky Castillo, $305,971.88

T-13: Antoine Rozner, $200,475

T-13: Jhonattan Vegas, $200,475

T-15: Matt McCarty, $136,719

T-15: Chris Gotterup, $136,719

T-15: Max McGreevy, $136,719

T-15: Chandler Phillips, $136,719

T-15: Si Woo Kim, $136,719

T-15: Cameron Champ, $136,719

T-15: Vince Whaley, $136,719

T-15: Kevin Roy, $136,719

T-15: Patrick Rodgers, $136,719

T-15: Andrew Putnam, $136,719

T-25: Ross Steelman, $79,447.50

T-25: Pierceson Coody, $79,447.50

T-25: Danny Walker, $79,447.50

T-25: Nico Echavarria, $79,447.50

T-29: Kevin Yu, $66,330

T-29: Taylor Dickson, $66,330

T-29: Thorbjorn Olesen, $66,330

T-29: Trey Mullinax, $66,330

T-33: Doug Ghim, $52,800

T-33: Harry Hall, $52,800

T-33: Niklas Norgaard, $52,800

T-33: Michael Thorbjornsen, $52,800

T-33: Ben Martin, $52,800

T-33: Sungjae Im, $52,800

T-39: Jake Knapp, $40,095

T-39: Riyuka Hoshino, $40,095

T-39: Alex Smalley, $40,095

T-39: Joseph Bramlett, $40,095

T-39: Sami Valimaki, $40,095

T-39: Nate Lashley, $40,095

T-45: Henrik Norlander, $31,185

T-45: Matteo Manassero, $31,185

T-45: Davis Riley, $31,185

48: Rasmus Hojgaard, $27,621

T-49: Karl Vilips, $25,509

T-49: Webb Simpson, $25,509

T-49: Patton Kizzire, $25,509

T-52: David Skinns, $23,710.50

T-52: Ben Kohles, $23,710.50

T-52: Thomas Rosenmueller, $23,710.50

T-52: Rico Hoey, $23,710.50

T-56: Isaiah Salinda, $22,770

T-56: Nicolai Hojgaard, $22,770

T-56: Matt Kuchar, $22,770

T-56: Stephan Jaeger, $22,770

T-60: Byeong Hun An, $21,978

T-60: Cam Davis, $21,978

T-60: Ryan Fox, $21,978

T-60: Victor Perez, $21,978

64: Brandon Matthews, $21,483

T-65: Mac Meissner, $21,186

T-65: Beau Hossler, $21,186

T-67: Camilo Villegas, $20,691

T-67: Alejandro Tosti, $20,691

T-67: Rafael Campos, $20,691

70: John Pak, $20,295