Close House unveils country membership initiative

Golfers now have the opportunity to experience everything that 2020 British Masters venue Close House has to offer with the introduction of the club’s country membership initiative.



Situated on the outskirts of Newcastle, and the home club of European Ryder Cup legend, Lee Westwood, Close House’s country membership is open to all golfers residing further than 40 miles from the club.

Country membership will allow players to indulge in the full Close House experience with access to all club facilities as well as exclusive members’ benefits, guest green fees and reduced accommodation rates.

“2020 is set to be a spectacular year at Close House,” commented Sir Graham Wylie, owner of Close House. “There has never been a better time to become a part of this exciting club as we welcome the return of the European Tour’s British Masters.”



Jonathan Lupton, managing director at Close House, added: “Becoming a country member is an excellent way for golfers living more than 40 miles away to experience everything that Close House has to offer, as well as discovering our fantastic member benefits.

“For as little as £66 a month, golfers can tee it up at a two-time European Tour venue and experience the full member’s package at Close House.”



Boasting the world’s only two Lee Westwood courses, as well as luxury on-site accommodation, Close House country members can unwind and enjoy a delicious meal in the ultra-modern, purpose-built No.19 clubhouse or head over to the PGA Academy where the professional team is on hand to provide expert tuition.



“Over the last decade Close House has evolved into one of the very best golfing destinations in the UK and, in many ways, reflects the vision of Lee Westwood, our attached tour professional,” Sir Graham continued. “Being selected as the only venue to host the British Masters for a second time since its reintroduction is something we will be very proud of come August.”

Starting at just £66 per month, golfers can enjoy an extensive range of country member benefits at Close House, including: unlimited golf on both the Colt and Filly courses, discounted members’ guest green fees, unlimited number of stays at members’ discounted rate and much more. Country membership at Close House confers full member status.

For further information on Close House and how to become a country member, log-on to closehouse.com or email craig.wright@closehouse.co.uk.