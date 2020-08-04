CLOSED! - Scottish golf centre shuts permanently

A popular Scottish golf centre has closed its doors - for good.

Brucefields Family Golf Centre made the announcement this evening on social media.

In a brief statement published on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, the centre's owners said: "This update is to notify you that Brucefields Family Golf Centre has ceased trading and will not re-open.

"Thank you for your support and membership throughout the years."

The Stirlingshire facility closed on March 19 due to escalating concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, four days before the nationwide lockdown was enforced.

In February, we reported that Brucefields was planning to close its courses on March 31 as a result of planned works on the site.

An employee told us that the courses would be closed for the "foreseeable future" at the very least but that the plan was to keep the other facilities - including a driving range, café and American Golf shop - open.

Indeed, the centre had invested in 28,000 new golf balls for use on the range shortly before lockdown.

However, tonight's announcement has put paid to any hopes that it will re-open.