CLOSED! - Scottish golf centre shuts permanently

Golf News

CLOSED! - Scottish golf centre shuts permanently

By Michael McEwan04 August, 2020
Golf In Scotland Scottish news Amateur Golf grassroots golf Brucefields Family Golf Centre Closures
Brucefields

A popular Scottish golf centre has closed its doors - for good.

Brucefields Family Golf Centre made the announcement this evening on social media. 

In a brief statement published on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, the centre's owners said: "This update is to notify you that Brucefields Family Golf Centre has ceased trading and will not re-open.

"Thank you for your support and membership throughout the years."

The Stirlingshire facility closed on March 19 due to escalating concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, four days before the nationwide lockdown was enforced. 

In February, we reported that Brucefields was planning to close its courses on March 31 as a result of planned works on the site.

An employee told us that the courses would be closed for the "foreseeable future" at the very least but that the plan was to keep the other facilities - including a driving range, café and American Golf shop - open. 

Indeed, the centre had invested in 28,000 new golf balls for use on the range shortly before lockdown. 

However, tonight's announcement has put paid to any hopes that it will re-open. 

Golf News

You'll be surprised where and when Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
European Tour DQs player for COVID protocol breach
US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

