Closure of popular European Tour course would be 'a tragedy'

Golf News

Closure of popular European Tour course would be ‘a tragedy’

By bunkered.co.uk20 December, 2018
Hong Kong hong kong open European Tour Fanling Hong Kong Golf Club Chris Paisley Aaron Rai Scott Hend
Hong Kong

European Tour pros have urged the Hong Kong government not to close one of the most popular venues on the tour’s schedule.

The future of the three 18-hole courses at Fanling are under serious threat, with the government’s Task Force on Land Supply set to decide shortly whether to keep the facility or demolish it to make way for large-scale public housing.

• Introducing the bunkered Alternative Golf Awards 2018

• Huge blaze rips through Machrihanish clubhouse

In what was perhaps a message to the Hong Kong government, Asian Tour pros recently voted the Honma Hong Kong Open as the best tournament of 2018 and the Hong Kong Golf Club’s Championship Course as the best golf course of the year.

And Chris Paisley, who has played in two of the last three tournaments, said its closure would be ‘a golfing tragedy’.

The tweet was ‘liked’ by fellow pros Oliver Wilson, Richie Ramsay and Alejandro Canizares, while Scott Hend, the 2014 Hong Kong Open champion, tweeted this:

Aaron Rai, who shot a course record 61 en route to winning the 2018 tournament, added: “You know, it would be a real shame if that was to happen.

• Scottish hole is easiest on European Tour in 2018

• REVIEW: Does the rejuvenated Machrie live up to the hype?

“We play so many amazing courses on the European Tour, and sometimes the players as a whole are very hard to please and you kind of get mixed reviews about courses week to week.

“But this is one of those rare venues where 99.9 per cent of the people love it. It’s not crazy long. It’s tough.”

