search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsClub golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row

Golf News

Club golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row

By Ryan Crombie07 August, 2021
stewart henderson Golf Club Golf Course Amateur Golf douglas water golf club
Stewart Henderson Douglas Water

Here we go, 24 in-a-row.

Stewart Henderson, a member at Douglas Water Golf Club in Lanark, has racked up his 23rd club championship title in a row.

Henderson, who is featuring for Scotland at the Men’s Senior Home Internationals this week, posted an impressive gross score of 70 at the club championship to ensure that the trophy can stay where it has been for the last 22 years.

• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine

• Scottish Open to join the PGA Tour from next year

All in, the 55-year-old has won the club championship a record-breaking 28 times in total – his first victory coming back in 1985 when he was just 19 years old.

“It’s a great achievement,” admitted Henderson to bunkered.co.uk. “It’s changed format over the years and I’ve kept on winning, which has been great. I was ready to chuck it a few years ago but one member, who is no longer with us now sadly, gave me a kick up the backside and told me to stick at it.

“It’s one day a year, so to stay fit and play, especially as you get older, does take a lot. It’s not the most forgiving course as it’s on the side of a hill. It takes its toll on you.”

• Fellow pro calls out DeChambeau for no fore shout

• Justin Thomas disappointed with "very poor" year

While he has more than a few to pick from, one year stands out as more important a victory than others.

“I would say my favourite year winning it would be the year that my dad passed away, which would be 2005,” added Henderson. “That also coincided with beating a club record for most championships won. 

“That was the year that stood out and my score was pretty good that year as well. That was the course my dad was a member of and it was him that got me started, so that was a special moment for me.”

Henderson, also a member at Hamilton Golf Club, plays off a handicap of plus two and says that he plans to keep on playing thanks to his close bond with the club he has been a member at since he was nine years old.

• Could Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup?

“I keep playing because of my connection to the club,” said Henderson. “It’s a very unique golf club. The majority of stuff is done voluntary. They don’t have any full-time green staff. Other members chip in for cutting the tees, fairways and keeping the rough in check. There’s such a community spirit around the place, it’s phenomenal.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Club

Related Articles - Golf Course

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Joint venture has rescued LET says CEO
Olympics: Nelly Korda completes golden double for USA
Club golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row
“I’ve had the time of my life” - The Epic Old Course Experience
R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow