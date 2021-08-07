Club golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row

Here we go, 24 in-a-row.



Stewart Henderson, a member at Douglas Water Golf Club in Lanark, has racked up his 23rd club championship title in a row.

Henderson, who is featuring for Scotland at the Men’s Senior Home Internationals this week, posted an impressive gross score of 70 at the club championship to ensure that the trophy can stay where it has been for the last 22 years.

All in, the 55-year-old has won the club championship a record-breaking 28 times in total – his first victory coming back in 1985 when he was just 19 years old.

“It’s a great achievement,” admitted Henderson to bunkered.co.uk. “It’s changed format over the years and I’ve kept on winning, which has been great. I was ready to chuck it a few years ago but one member, who is no longer with us now sadly, gave me a kick up the backside and told me to stick at it.

“It’s one day a year, so to stay fit and play, especially as you get older, does take a lot. It’s not the most forgiving course as it’s on the side of a hill. It takes its toll on you.”

While he has more than a few to pick from, one year stands out as more important a victory than others.

“I would say my favourite year winning it would be the year that my dad passed away, which would be 2005,” added Henderson. “That also coincided with beating a club record for most championships won.

“That was the year that stood out and my score was pretty good that year as well. That was the course my dad was a member of and it was him that got me started, so that was a special moment for me.”

Henderson, also a member at Hamilton Golf Club, plays off a handicap of plus two and says that he plans to keep on playing thanks to his close bond with the club he has been a member at since he was nine years old.

“I keep playing because of my connection to the club,” said Henderson. “It’s a very unique golf club. The majority of stuff is done voluntary. They don’t have any full-time green staff. Other members chip in for cutting the tees, fairways and keeping the rough in check. There’s such a community spirit around the place, it’s phenomenal.”