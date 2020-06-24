Club golfers to take on marathon challenge for cancer-stricken friend

Six amateur golfers are gearing up to take on an epic charity challenge this weekend in a bid to raise money in honour of their fellow Ranfurly Castle member Jonny Martin.



Earlier this year, 26-year-old Jonny was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Ever since, he has been determined to raise as much money as possible for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

This Sunday, June 21, a group of his close friends will do their part in his fundraising bid, each playing 100 holes at the Bridge of Weir club in just one day.

Teeing off at 4.30am, it is thought that the challenge will take Ben Adamson, Andrew Cunningham and Scott Kennedy, as well as Stuart Logan, Innes Martin, Danny McAtear and Greg Paterson 15 hours to complete.

• Former world No.1 splits from coach

• European Tour releases hilarious new video

On their JustGiving page, they wrote: “The Beatson have offered tremendous support to Jonny and his family since his diagnosis, and have been fantastic in helping them all through this difficult journey.

“Of course, the jobs of those at The Beatson have been made that bit harder over the last few months in particular, but the support and comfort they have provided to Jonny and his family has not wavered.

“We could not be more proud to be playing to raise money for a charity that provides the care and support that they do to families across the country.”

Since the page went live yesterday, it has already taken in more than £11,000 in donations.

• First UK golf club succumbs to COVID-19

• Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

“This golf challenge is our way of showing that love and support to our friend,” added the guys. “The battle that Jonny has fought, and continues to fight, is an inspiration to all of us. We really want to ensure that his wish to use his story to create something positive, is reflected in our ability to provide support to The Beatson.”

In accordance with current social distancing regulations, they will play in two-balls, with tee times blocked off by the club to allow them the best possible chance of completing their challenge.

To find out more, or to make a donation, click here.