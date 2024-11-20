Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The climax of the LPGA Tour season is here.

The world’s best players head to Florida for the CME Group Tour Championship, with the top 60 points earners in the race to CME Globe standings battling it out for a huge prize across the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples.

Nelly Korda – who has already been named the Rolex Player of the Year – has a comfortable lead at the top of the standings after a wild season that has included five consecutive victories, three successive missed cuts and various injury problems.

The world No.1 is the favourite claim the season-long order of merit title, and in doing so, would earn a record cheque of $4million.

That is $2million more than was given to last year’s winner, Amy Yang.

However, this finale is anyone’s game. Unlike in the FedEx Cup in the men’s game, the best performing players do not get an advantage at the start of the final event.

The winner in the 60-player field will claim the biggest single pay day in the history of women’s golf.

The runner-up will receive $1million of the $11million total prize fund, which trails only the US Women’s Open as the second most lucrative tournament in the women’s game.

South Korea’s Haeran Ryu currently occupies the runner-up spot, with the AIG Women’s Open champion and Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko in third.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship…

CME Group Tour Championship details

Course: The Gold Course, Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Course Stats: Par 72, 6,566 yards

Defending Champion: Amy Yang.

Purse: $11,000,000

Winner’s Share: $4,000,000

CME Group Tour Championship betting tips

Nelly Korda 11/2

Jeeno Thitikul 7/1

Ruoning Yin 10/1

Haeran Ryu 12/1

Charley Hull 14/1

Lydia Ko 14/1

Rose Zhang 20/1

The bunkered bet

Lydia Ko 14/1

What an end this would be to the most unforgettable season for Ko. The New Zealander won Olympic gold and the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews this season. She won this event at Tiburon in 2022 and will cope better than other players with the pressure of $4million on the line.

Odds correct at time of publishing. Please gamble responsibly.

CME Group Tour Championship how to watch

Here’s how UK viewers can tune into the action…

Thursday 21 November: Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm, Sky Sports Golf 8pm

Friday 22 November: Sky Sports+, 8pm, Sky Sports Golf 8pm

Saturday 23: November: Sky Sports Golf 7pm

Sunday 24 November: Sky Sports Golf 6pm

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.