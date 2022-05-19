search
Co-leader almost quit DP World Tour event before first round

Golf News

Co-leader almost quit DP World Tour event before first round

By Jamie Hall12 May, 2022
Callum Shinkwin DP World Tour Soudal Open European Tour Tour News
Callum Shinkwin Soudal Open

Callum Shinkwin shot six-under to share the lead at the Soudal Open – despite very nearly not playing at all.

The Englishman picked up a wrist injury during the week and even got as far as asking the DP World Tour to replace him with an alternate.

However, he was informed they were all already in the field, and so teed it up at Rinkven, fully expecting to have to walk off the course.

• LIV Series unveils "fan experience"

• Rory McIlroy pinpoints reason for major drought

A matter of hours later, Shinkwin was celebrating holding a share of the first-round lead with Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield after shooting a 65.

Now he plans to battle through the pain barrier for the rest of the week thanks to a little paracetamol.

“I’ve had a wrist issue from [Wednesday],” Shinkwin said.

“On the range it just erupted straight up my arm and I went into the office to see if their was a first reserve around and they said they were in already and had no one else there, so go play if you can and if you can’t just walk in.

• US PGA early betting guide

• Bob MacIntyre reveals Rory McIlroy friendship

“Four holes in I was like, ‘it’s not looking good', and then I shot six under.

“It happened in the pro-am yesterday, just on a drive, it is a part of my swing which has not been working very well at the moment, I just twinged it and nerve damage we think, but nothing a bit of paracetamol can’t fix.”

