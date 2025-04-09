Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Excitement is building at the Masters, so much so that it got one man in trouble yesterday.

It’s not the first time Arizona State University golf coach Matt Thurmond is at Augusta, but it’s the first time he has a student in the field.

That is the reigning US Amateur champion Josele Ballester, a senior at ASU primed to make his Masters debut.

But Thurmond’s week got off to an unfortunate start when he simply tried to say hello to a former ASU player Kevin Yu at the Tournament Practice Area.

“I went out on the range without thinking, gave him a hug,” Thurmond told Golfweek. “[But] after about one shot and one quick hello, they came out and said, ‘I’m sorry, sir, you can’t be on the range with your shorts.'”

At the Masters, there is a no-shorts policy for players and coaches on the course and practice areas. Patrons can wear shorts, of course, as they are outside the ropes.

Thurmond was forced to head back to his car and after picking up his phone, he realised word had got out of the incident.

“Strolled out onto the Augusta range today with my coach badge,” he wrote on X.” Got removed for wearing shorts. First bogey of the week. Celebrated with an egg salad sandwich. Pants tomorrow.”

Recalling it later, Thurmond said: “My bad, it was a mistake I made. I want to follow the rules here when I’m at Augusta and do everything right.

“Lucky to be here and appreciate everything here. I just made a mistake.”

It’s not the first time shorts have caused a stir at Augusta National. In 2022, then Masters rookie Talor Gooch irked a Green Jacket.

The American wore shorts while working on his putting and was approached by one of the club’s pros. Soon enough, he was kitted out in a pair of trousers.

Ballester, meanwhile, is one of five amateurs in the Masters field this week. He enjoyed a practice round with 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm yesterday.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.