Coach makes big Robert MacIntyre prediction

Robert MacIntyre’s coach has predicted that the young Scot play in the Ryder Cup before he turns 30.



Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered (issue 174), David Burns hailed the 23-year-old, who is in the midst of a superb rookie season on the European Tour.

MacIntyre currently rank 15th on the Race To Dubai and is knocking on the door of the top-100 on the Official World Golf Ranking after a season in which he has finished runner-up twice and recorded the best Open debut by a Scot in over a century.



All of this has prompted predictions of a bright future for the Oban man, with his Kingsfield-based coach Burns saying it’s “hard not to be excited” about what his star pupil could go on to achieve.



“He ticks absolutely every single box,” said Burns. “He’s got the desire and phenomenal amount of talent. He’s by no means the finished article. It’s still very much a work in progress. But he’s only 23. He’s still got another eight or nine years before he’ll be hitting his peak and, if he keeps going the way he is, he’s going to be something very special.

“Put it this way, I’d be expecting him to play in the Ryder Cup before he’s 30.”

Burns has overseen MacIntyre’s development over the last two years and says that they had to make “goodness knows how many changes” to help condition him for making the leap into the pro ranks.



“The good thing was that Bob was receptive to them all,” he added. “He’s like a sponge for information. He always wants to know more and more. That’s what makes him such a good pupil. If he doesn’t like what I’m telling him, he’ll say, ‘Okay, I know what you’re saying but I don’t think I can do that.’ He’s incredibly respectful. There’s no shouting and bawling, no huffs. He’s a dream to work with.”

