search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCoach makes big Robert MacIntyre prediction

Golf News

Coach makes big Robert MacIntyre prediction

By bunkered.co.uk07 September, 2019
Robert MacIntyre David Burns Oban Glencruitten Golf Club European Tour Race to Dubai Kingsfield Ryder Cup
Robert Mac Intyre

Robert MacIntyre’s coach has predicted that the young Scot play in the Ryder Cup before he turns 30.

Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered (issue 174), David Burns hailed the 23-year-old, who is in the midst of a superb rookie season on the European Tour.

MacIntyre currently rank 15th on the Race To Dubai and is knocking on the door of the top-100 on the Official World Golf Ranking after a season in which he has finished runner-up twice and recorded the best Open debut by a Scot in over a century.

• Scottish Open venue confirmed for 2020

• "I've lost love for it" - Scots star retires

All of this has prompted predictions of a bright future for the Oban man, with his Kingsfield-based coach Burns saying it’s “hard not to be excited” about what his star pupil could go on to achieve.

REVIEWED - TAYLORMADE'S NEW P790 IRONS

“He ticks absolutely every single box,” said Burns. “He’s got the desire and phenomenal amount of talent. He’s by no means the finished article. It’s still very much a work in progress. But he’s only 23. He’s still got another eight or nine years before he’ll be hitting his peak and, if he keeps going the way he is, he’s going to be something very special.

• Petition launched to save Dundee golf course

“Put it this way, I’d be expecting him to play in the Ryder Cup before he’s 30.”

Burns has overseen MacIntyre’s development over the last two years and says that they had to make “goodness knows how many changes” to help condition him for making the leap into the pro ranks.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

• Scottish golf club in housing battle

“The good thing was that Bob was receptive to them all,” he added. “He’s like a sponge for information. He always wants to know more and more. That’s what makes him such a good pupil. If he doesn’t like what I’m telling him, he’ll say, ‘Okay, I know what you’re saying but I don’t think I can do that.’ He’s incredibly respectful. There’s no shouting and bawling, no huffs. He’s a dream to work with.”

READ THE FULL STORY IN ISSUE 174 OF BUNKERED, ON-SALE NOW

Bunk 174 Cover

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Oban

Related Articles - Glencruitten Golf Club

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Kingsfield

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Kuchar at centre of yet another controversy
Coach makes big Robert MacIntyre prediction
Robert MacIntyre hits the front at halfway in Germany
Top Glasgow golf club subject of "takeover bid"
"Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow