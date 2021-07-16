search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCobra rep blasts back at Bryson DeChambeau’s driver comments

Golf News

Cobra rep blasts back at Bryson DeChambeau’s driver comments

By Michael McEwan15 July, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Cobra Golf Ben Schomin The Open Cobra RADSPEED Major Championships Royal St George's
Bryson De Chambeau The Open Cobra Driver

Bryson DeChambeau’s comments on the performance of his driver in the opening round of The Open have not gone down well with the club’s manufacturer.

After opening with a one-over 71 at Royal St George’s, during which he hit only four of 14 fairways, DeChambeau fumed about how the biggest club in his bag had performed

"The driver sucks," he groaned. "It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mishits. I’m living on the razor’s edge, like I’ve told people for a long time.”

• Police come to Sergio's rescue at St George's

That, as you can well imagine, was not well received by the head honchos at his equipment sponsor Cobra.

Speaking to Golfweek, the brand’s tour operations manager Ben Schomin – who stepped in to caddie for DeChambeau during the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago when he split with regular caddie Tim Tucker – hit back at the world No.6's claims.

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D who are CAD’ing (computer-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster,” said Schomin. “He knows it. It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

DeChambeau is currently using a 46-inch Cobra Radspeed driver with five degrees of loft, which is custom-built for him. Now, it seems as though his maker’s

• R&A drafts in army to beef up Open security

“He has never really been happy, ever,” added DeChambeau. “It’s very rare where he’s happy,” Schomin said. “Now he’s in a place where he’s swinging a five-degree driver with 200 mph of ball speed. Everybody is looking for a magic bullet. Well, the magic bullet becomes harder and harder to find the faster you swing and the lower your loft gets.”

Schomin added that he believes DeChambeau said what he did in the heat of the moment. But that, he insists, is no excuse.

“It’s like an 8-year-old that gets mad at you,” he continued. “They might fly off the handle and say, ‘I hate you.’ But then you go. ‘Whoa, no you don’t.’

• The Open or British Open - We got the answer

“We know as adults that they really don’t mean that and I know that if I got him cornered right now and said, ‘What the hell did you say that for,’ he would say that he was mad. He didn’t really mean to say it that harshly. He knows how much everyone bends over backwards for him, but it’s still not cool.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Cobra RADSPEED

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Final round tee times
The Open: Sunday shoot-out awaits at Royal St George's
The Open: Round 3 'This & That'
WATCH: Dustin Johnson smacks marshall in BUM with wayward shot
The Open: Robert MacIntyre sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Swing through the ball to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow