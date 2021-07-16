Cobra rep blasts back at Bryson DeChambeau’s driver comments

Bryson DeChambeau’s comments on the performance of his driver in the opening round of The Open have not gone down well with the club’s manufacturer.

After opening with a one-over 71 at Royal St George’s, during which he hit only four of 14 fairways, DeChambeau fumed about how the biggest club in his bag had performed

"The driver sucks," he groaned. "It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mishits. I’m living on the razor’s edge, like I’ve told people for a long time.”

• Police come to Sergio's rescue at St George's

That, as you can well imagine, was not well received by the head honchos at his equipment sponsor Cobra.

Speaking to Golfweek, the brand’s tour operations manager Ben Schomin – who stepped in to caddie for DeChambeau during the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago when he split with regular caddie Tim Tucker – hit back at the world No.6's claims.

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D who are CAD’ing (computer-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster,” said Schomin. “He knows it. It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

DeChambeau is currently using a 46-inch Cobra Radspeed driver with five degrees of loft, which is custom-built for him. Now, it seems as though his maker’s

• R&A drafts in army to beef up Open security



“He has never really been happy, ever,” added DeChambeau. “It’s very rare where he’s happy,” Schomin said. “Now he’s in a place where he’s swinging a five-degree driver with 200 mph of ball speed. Everybody is looking for a magic bullet. Well, the magic bullet becomes harder and harder to find the faster you swing and the lower your loft gets.”



Schomin added that he believes DeChambeau said what he did in the heat of the moment. But that, he insists, is no excuse.

“It’s like an 8-year-old that gets mad at you,” he continued. “They might fly off the handle and say, ‘I hate you.’ But then you go. ‘Whoa, no you don’t.’

• The Open or British Open - We got the answer



“We know as adults that they really don’t mean that and I know that if I got him cornered right now and said, ‘What the hell did you say that for,’ he would say that he was mad. He didn’t really mean to say it that harshly. He knows how much everyone bends over backwards for him, but it’s still not cool.”

