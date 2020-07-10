Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet

A Twitter user has been rounded upon by some of the world’s leading female golfers after posting a disparaging comment about the quality of golf on the LPGA.



Identifying himself as ‘JPJ’, the user @AEKDB1 replied to a tweet to from the Golf Channel’s Randell Mell, which had highlighted the disparity in stipends between players on the PGA Tour and LPGA who test positive for COVID-19 whilst following protocols.

LPGA pros will received $5,000 if they return a positive test for the coronavirus during a tournament – a fraction of the $75,000 their PGA Tour counterparts will receive in the same circumstances.

That prompted ‘JPJ’ – who describes himself as a ‘non-entitled millenial’ – to weigh in with his thoughts on the women’s game.

He wrote: “People like watching men because they are entertained by watching something none of us could do own our own.

“There are thousands of men who could win weekly on the LGPA tour. Anyone with a 4 handicap would likely shoot mid 60s from forward tees.”

Understandably, this prompted quite a backlash, with several of the game’s top female pros taking him to task.



I’m 7 months pregnant. Want to go head to head? https://t.co/qWyMCf9EjS — Jane Park (@TheJanePark) July 10, 2020

— Catriona Matthew (@Beany25) July 9, 2020

HAHAHA okay man... I wanna see you hit 80% of your GIR, 80% of your fairways, and have a putting avg of 1.75 per GIR for 25 events from 6400 yard avg. No breakfast balls bro — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) July 9, 2020

This might be the most ridiculous statement I have ever heard pic.twitter.com/9ntQLR0Zfn — Gemma Dryburgh (@gemmadryburgh) July 10, 2020

The word, we believe, is ‘owned’. Well played, ladies!