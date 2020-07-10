search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet

Golf News

Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet

By Michael McEwan10 July, 2020
LPGA women's golf Twitter jane park Catriona Matthew Mel Reid meghan maclaren Gemma Dryburgh
Lpga Signage

A Twitter user has been rounded upon by some of the world’s leading female golfers after posting a disparaging comment about the quality of golf on the LPGA.

Identifying himself as ‘JPJ’, the user @AEKDB1 replied to a tweet to from the Golf Channel’s Randell Mell, which had highlighted the disparity in stipends between players on the PGA Tour and LPGA who test positive for COVID-19 whilst following protocols.

LPGA pros will received $5,000 if they return a positive test for the coronavirus during a tournament – a fraction of the $75,000 their PGA Tour counterparts will receive in the same circumstances.

That prompted ‘JPJ’ – who describes himself as a ‘non-entitled millenial’ – to weigh in with his thoughts on the women’s game.

• Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland

• Tiger announces comeback date

• Ryder Cup qualifying changes announced

He wrote: “People like watching men because they are entertained by watching something none of us could do own our own.

“There are thousands of men who could win weekly on the LGPA tour. Anyone with a 4 handicap would likely shoot mid 60s from forward tees.”

Understandably, this prompted quite a backlash, with several of the game’s top female pros taking him to task.

The word, we believe, is ‘owned’. Well played, ladies!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - Mel Reid

Related Articles - meghan maclaren

Related Articles - Gemma Dryburgh

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball straighter in just 2 MINUTES!
lessons
play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

6 things we learned from Tiger Woods’ Memorial press conference
A brief history of Opens at St Andrews
Study finds BAME groups interested in golf but don't feel welcome
Second UK golf club closes its doors following lockdown
PGA Tour provides update on fans at tournaments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow