Golf News

Colin Montgomerie calls for action on "ridiculous" slow play

By Michael McEwan28 March, 2021
Colin Montgomerie has called on golf's ruling bodies to take meaningful action against slow play at the top level of the game.

The Scot, well-known for his brisk pace of play, tweeted his frustration after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play semi-final between Scottie Scheffler and Matt Kuchar took more than four hours to complete.

The speed (or lack thereof) of the American duo was remarked upon during the television coverage of the match by Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray, and Montgomerie was quick to agree with him. 

• "Shut it!" - Casey snaps at fan during Match Play

• WGC adventure over for Masters-bound Bob Mac

• Farmer plans "world class" course in Highlands

"100% agree @ewenmurray77 @SkySportsGolf," wrote Montgomerie. "@DellMatchPlay pace of play ridiculous. No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done #slowplay"

He expanded upon his thoughts in a follow-up tweet, adding: "All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice 9 times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised @SkySportsGolf @ewenmurray77 #slowplayruiningthegame"

Eight-time European Tour No.1 Montgomerie was far from alone in voicing his displeasure with the pace of the semi-finalists. 

• Fellow pro brands Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew branded it "pathetic" , whilst Tony Johnstone - a six-time winner on the European Tour - called it "bloody glacial".

In the end, Scheffler saw off former champion Kuchar one-up to advance to the final, where he faces compatriot Billy Horschel.

