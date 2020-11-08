Plaudits have been pouring in for Robert MacIntyre after the Scot won his maiden European Tour title in the Cyprus Showdown.
The 24-year-old from Oban carded a final round 64 to win for the first time on the circuit at the 45th time of asking.
The victory is projected to propel the Glencruitten man to a career high of 62nd on the Official World Golf Ranking and sees him become the 25th different Scot to win on the circuit.
Colin Montgomerie, whose 31 European Tour victories is a Scottish record, was amongst the first to congratulate MacIntyre on his much-anticipated first triumph.
Fantastic win @robert1lefty many congratulations— Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) November 8, 2020
Many other big names joined Monty in congratulating the young Scot, including the most recent Ryder and Solheim Cup winning captains.
Great win for @robert1lefty on @EuropeanTour— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 8, 2020
Many more to come from Bob!
Congrats @robert1lefty@EuropeanTour first time winner— Catriona Matthew (@Beany25) November 8, 2020
Here's a selection of the other messages posted from the Scot's fellow players and biggest supporters on social media...
Well done @robert1lefty the first of many pal— Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) November 8, 2020
Congrats @robert1lefty was only a matter of time!!— Scott Jamieson (@scottjamieson54) November 8, 2020
Brilliant Bob...thoroughly deserved pal. First of many— Oliver Wilson (@Oliver_Wilson) November 8, 2020
Yesssssssss boys @robert1lefty@PinhighMike— David Law (@DavidLawGolf) November 8, 2020
Huge congrats @robert1lefty on your first win @EuropeanTour— Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) November 8, 2020
Get in Bobby Mac lad!!!! @robert1lefty— Paul Waring (@PaulWaringGolf) November 8, 2020
Aka Suebo @PhizGolf
Congratulations to 2020 Cyprus Showdown Champion @robert1lefty on winning his first @EuropeanTour event.— OBAN SAINTS AFC (@OBANSAINTSAFC) November 8, 2020
"This is what I've been working for" - @robert1lefty— TaylorMadeGolfEurope (@TaylorMadeTour) November 8, 2020
MacIntyre navigated his #TP5x golf ball around the #CyprusShowdown better than anyone else to capture his first #EuropeanTour title! #JoinTheMovement#SpiderXpic.twitter.com/ERUVPgukGb
BOB CHAMPION....— Bounce (@bouncespmgt) November 8, 2020
Was always a case of when not if and turns out Robert MacIntyre's @EuropeanTour breakthrough was destined to be @AphroditeHills1 in #CyprusShowdown@robert1lefty is the 2020 Cyprus Showdown Champion
pic.twitter.com/pPluT9XMC9
YAAAAAAAASSSS. Glencruitten, Oban and the whole of Scotland are proud of our man @robert1lefty right now. #class— Glencruitten Golf Club (@GlencruittenG) November 8, 2020
Congrats @robert1lefty on surely the 1st of many #striker#player— Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) November 8, 2020
Congrats @robert1lefty & family great to get first win on the board. Enjoy the party— Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) November 8, 2020
