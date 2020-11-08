Plaudits have been pouring in for Robert MacIntyre after the Scot won his maiden European Tour title in the Cyprus Showdown.

The 24-year-old from Oban carded a final round 64 to win for the first time on the circuit at the 45th time of asking.

The victory is projected to propel the Glencruitten man to a career high of 62nd on the Official World Golf Ranking and sees him become the 25th different Scot to win on the circuit.

Colin Montgomerie, whose 31 European Tour victories is a Scottish record, was amongst the first to congratulate MacIntyre on his much-anticipated first triumph.

Fantastic win @robert1lefty many congratulations — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) November 8, 2020

Many other big names joined Monty in congratulating the young Scot, including the most recent Ryder and Solheim Cup winning captains.

Great win for @robert1lefty on @EuropeanTour

Many more to come from Bob!

— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 8, 2020

Here's a selection of the other messages posted from the Scot's fellow players and biggest supporters on social media...

Well done @robert1lefty the first of many pal — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) November 8, 2020

Congrats @robert1lefty was only a matter of time!! — Scott Jamieson (@scottjamieson54) November 8, 2020

Brilliant Bob...thoroughly deserved pal. First of many — Oliver Wilson (@Oliver_Wilson) November 8, 2020

Huge congrats @robert1lefty on your first win @EuropeanTour — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) November 8, 2020

Get in Bobby Mac lad!!!! @robert1lefty



Aka Suebo @PhizGolf — Paul Waring (@PaulWaringGolf) November 8, 2020

Congratulations to 2020 Cyprus Showdown Champion @robert1lefty on winning his first @EuropeanTour event.

— OBAN SAINTS AFC (@OBANSAINTSAFC) November 8, 2020

BOB CHAMPION....



Was always a case of when not if and turns out Robert MacIntyre's @EuropeanTour breakthrough was destined to be @AphroditeHills1 in #CyprusShowdown@robert1lefty is the 2020 Cyprus Showdown Champion



pic.twitter.com/pPluT9XMC9 — Bounce (@bouncespmgt) November 8, 2020

YAAAAAAAASSSS. Glencruitten, Oban and the whole of Scotland are proud of our man @robert1lefty right now. #class — Glencruitten Golf Club (@GlencruittenG) November 8, 2020

Congrats @robert1lefty & family great to get first win on the board. Enjoy the party — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) November 8, 2020

