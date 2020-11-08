search
Colin Montgomerie leads praise for new champ Robert MacIntyre

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie leads praise for new champ Robert MacIntyre

By Michael McEwan08 November, 2020
Plaudits have been pouring in for Robert MacIntyre after the Scot won his maiden European Tour title in the Cyprus Showdown. 

The 24-year-old from Oban carded a final round 64 to win for the first time on the circuit at the 45th time of asking. 

The victory is projected to propel the Glencruitten man to a career high of 62nd on the Official World Golf Ranking and sees him become the 25th different Scot to win on the circuit. 

Colin Montgomerie, whose 31 European Tour victories is a Scottish record, was amongst the first to congratulate MacIntyre on his much-anticipated first triumph.

Many other big names joined Monty in congratulating the young Scot, including the most recent Ryder and Solheim Cup winning captains.

Here's a selection of the other messages posted from the Scot's fellow players and biggest supporters on social media...

