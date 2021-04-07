Colin Montgomerie leads tributes to golf writing great Jock MacVicar

Colin Montgomerie has led the tributes to Scottish golf writer Jock MacVicar who has passed away at the age of 83.

The long-serving Scottish Daily Express golf correspondent died peacefully in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Saturday after being admitted following a fall at home earlier this week.

MacVicar, affectionately referred to as ‘The Doyen’ by his media centre colleagues, reported on the game for almost 60 years. He covered his first Open in 1962 and was present at virtually every championship since.

He also had a front-row seat for many of the biggest moments in golf over the past half-century, having covered several editions of the Masters, US PGA Championships and a host of Ryder Cups.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, led by Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie.

He wrote: “Very sad to hear Jock MacVicar has died. I first met Jock when playing in the 1979 Scottish Boys Championship at Dunbar. He was always very supportive and knowledgeable. We spoke a few months ago. Speaking to Jock was like talking to an old friend. He will be very sadly missed.”



Many other players paid their own tributes. Here's a selection...

So so sad to hear of this news . Jock was a really nice man, popular with us all and a man of great integrity #RIPhttps://t.co/WJ4JvbqjCT — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) April 3, 2021

One of our family has passed..

A true gentleman#RIPhttps://t.co/ddWkH3mrej — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 3, 2021

Very sad to wake up to this news, Jock was a lovely man and a legend in the golf world. RIP Doyen. https://t.co/kQSMPWuuKG — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) April 4, 2021

Really sorry to hear this. Jock was such a lovely guy from covering Scottish Boys to @EuropeanTour always enjoying chatting to him. Will be missed by many RIP The Doyen https://t.co/5GRhc1XmUf — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) April 3, 2021

Sad to hear of the departure of a man who was liked by all. A true gentleman who loved the game and a thoroughbred journalist. RIP Jock. https://t.co/AjuljHoukN — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) April 4, 2021

Very sad to hear of the passing of Jock MacVicar. When I was a kid I felt I’d made it big when I was in one of his reports. Always positive, constructive and supportive. Massive supporter of all Scottish Golfers. Thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. — Andrew Coltart (@AndrewColtart) April 4, 2021

Very sad news that that Jock Macvicar has passed away. Writing about golf and spending time with his golf writing friends was his life. Jock was so supportive of Scottish golfers, willing us to play well. More importantly a real gentlemen #ripthedoyen — Alastair Forsyth (@Forsythgolf) April 3, 2021

Sad news... Jock for so many years has been the heartbeat of golf writers on the @EuropeanTour . No one supported us Scottish golfers more than Jock Macvicar. TY. We will miss you. https://t.co/8WIsoBdTiL — Ken Brown .... (@KenBrownGolf) April 3, 2021

What sad news , Jock Macvicar was a lovely man with such a spirit for the game and all the Scottish players got such huge support from him . Total integrity and kindness always . I shall miss him . RIP Jock — Andy Oldcorn3 (@andyoldcorn) April 4, 2021