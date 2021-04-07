search
HomeGolf NewsColin Montgomerie leads tributes to golf writing great Jock MacVicar

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie leads tributes to golf writing great Jock MacVicar

By Michael McEwan04 April, 2021
Jock Macvicar scottish daily express Scottish news Colin Montgomerie Paul McGinley Thomas Bjorn RIP
Colin Montgomerie Jock Mac Vicar

Colin Montgomerie has led the tributes to Scottish golf writer Jock MacVicar who has passed away at the age of 83.

The long-serving Scottish Daily Express golf correspondent died peacefully in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Saturday after being admitted following a fall at home earlier this week.

MacVicar, affectionately referred to as ‘The Doyen’ by his media centre colleagues, reported on the game for almost 60 years. He covered his first Open in 1962 and was present at virtually every championship since.

He also had a front-row seat for many of the biggest moments in golf over the past half-century, having covered several editions of the Masters, US PGA Championships and a host of Ryder Cups.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, led by Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie.

He wrote: “Very sad to hear Jock MacVicar has died. I first met Jock when playing in the 1979 Scottish Boys Championship at Dunbar. He was always very supportive and knowledgeable. We spoke a few months ago. Speaking to Jock was like talking to an old friend. He will be very sadly missed.”

Many other players paid their own tributes. Here's a selection...

