Colin Montgomerie teams up with bunkered Golf Breaks

bunkered Golf Breaks has announced it is joining forces with Ryder Cup-winning captain Colin Montgomerie.



The Scottish golf legend is partnering with our sister travel company to help increase Scottish golf tourism in 2021.



Montgomerie’s endorsement of bunkered Golf Breaks - which launched in September - demonstrates the eight-time European Tour No.1's commitment to championing the very best golf experiences his native Scotland has to offer, whilst also encouraging Scottish golfers to explore their own country, recognised worldwide as ‘The Home of Golf’.



"I am thrilled to team up with bunkered Golf Breaks and lend my support to profiling the incredible golf courses and facilities golfers can experience in Scotland," said Montgomerie. "I’m hugely passionate about golf, my country and getting more people playing golf.

"That’s why, after such a difficult year, I am particularly excited to support a new venture that aims to deliver amazing golf holidays closer to home for thousands of golfers in 2021."

As part pf the new partnerships, golfers will be able to receive weekly course recommendations and notifications profiling great value break packages via e-mail and online at bunkeredgolfbreaks.com featuring 'Monty’s Break of the Week' together with a selection of the retailers’ most popular breaks.



The bunkered Golf Breaks website and customer service team also offer support for golfers to create their very own bespoke breaks, choosing from over 90 top courses and more than 40 great hotels across the country.



To find out more, log-on to bunkeredgolfbreaks.com