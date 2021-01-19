search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsColin Montgomerie teams up with bunkered Golf Breaks

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie teams up with bunkered Golf Breaks

By Michael McEwan18 January, 2021
Colin Montgomerie bunkered golf breaks travel Golf In Scotland Scottish news Travel News European Tour Ryder Cup
Colin Montgomerie

bunkered Golf Breaks has announced it is joining forces with Ryder Cup-winning captain Colin Montgomerie.

The Scottish golf legend is partnering with our sister travel company to help increase Scottish golf tourism in 2021.

Montgomerie’s endorsement of bunkered Golf Breaks - which launched in September - demonstrates the eight-time European Tour No.1's commitment to championing the very best golf experiences his native Scotland has to offer, whilst also encouraging Scottish golfers to explore their own country, recognised worldwide as ‘The Home of Golf’.

• Major champion wary over the return of fans

• Limited number of patrons to attend 2021 Masters

"I am thrilled to team up with bunkered Golf Breaks and lend my support to profiling the incredible golf courses and facilities golfers can experience in Scotland," said Montgomerie. "I’m hugely passionate about golf, my country and getting more people playing golf.

"That’s why, after such a difficult year, I am particularly excited to support a new venture that aims to deliver amazing golf holidays closer to home for thousands of golfers in 2021."

As part pf the new partnerships, golfers will be able to receive weekly course recommendations and notifications profiling great value break packages via e-mail and online at bunkeredgolfbreaks.com featuring 'Monty’s Break of the Week' together with a selection of the retailers’ most popular breaks.

• Top coach suggests one thing to help Spieth

• Register for the virtual Scottish Golf Show

The bunkered Golf Breaks website and customer service team also offer support for golfers to create their very own bespoke breaks, choosing from over 90 top courses and more than 40 great hotels across the country.

To find out more, log-on to bunkeredgolfbreaks.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Colin Montgomerie

Related Articles - bunkered golf breaks

Related Articles - travel

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Travel News

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
play button
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
Callaway
play button
HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review
Cobra
play button
WHY THIS SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT SPLIT SET - Callaway Apex irons review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup star reveals he is set to skip Scottish Open
Matthew Wolff details crucial lesson he learned in 2020
Justin Thomas "upset" by Ralph Lauren decision
Rory McIlroy weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy
Tiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow