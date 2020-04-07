search
HomeGolf NewsColin Montgomerie to buy "controlling stake" in Rangers

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie to buy "controlling stake" in Rangers

By bunkered.co.uk01 April, 2020
Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie is heading up a London-based consortium that plans to buy a controlling stake in Rangers FC, bunkered.co.uk has learned.

The eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner is believed to be at the centre of an £18m bid to buy the Glasgow giants, with talks reported to be at an "advanced stage". 

Monty is a huge football fan and a long-standing supporter of Leeds United. However, he is also known to have a soft spot for Rangers. Now, it seems that the 56-year-old - the ninth highest earner in the history of the European Tour - could be prepared to invested some of his €30m fortune into the Ibrox club.

A source told us: "Colin is keen to help restore Rangers to the club's former glory, and all credit to him.

"He knows a thing or two about what it takes to build a successful team, having been the winning captain in the 2010 Ryder Cup, and he has plenty of experience of what it takes to be a success in Europe, too. We wish him well."

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

It is also believed that Montgomerie has developed a plan to help tackle the problem of bad fan behaviour at Ibrox. 

Our source added: "In his playing days, Monty could silence a crowd with a hard stare. So, when inappropriate signing or chanting breaks out, a picture of him looking displeased will be displayed on the stadium's giant television screens. 

"Stewards will also be issued with 'Quiet Please' signs to hold in the air whenever behaviour threatens to get out of hand."

Monty to Rangers? It's almost unbelievable. Fair to say no Rangers-supporting golfer will forget this day in a hurry...

