Collin Morikawa says he was not to blame for causing US Ryder Cup fans to be ‘rude’ at Bethpage Black last month.

Ahead of the biennial dust-up at Bethpage, Morikawa said he hoped the opening day would be “absolute chaos” after practicing in front of a “tame” home crowd.

“I hope Friday is just absolute chaos,” the Open champion said in his pre-tournament press conference. “I’m all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players and the American team. We want it. Like we want to use that to our advantage.”

But over the weekend in New York, European players were subject to abhorrent abuse, which included an incident that saw Rory McIlroy’s wife have beer thrown at her.

The crowd behaviour has since been widely criticised, with PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague forced to apologise to McIlroy and Erica Stoll on behalf of the organisation and the US team.

Now, speaking ahead of this week’s Baycurrent Classic in Japan, Morikawa said his comments didn’t provoke fans to take it too far.

“I think we’ve taken what I said a little out of context,” Morikawa, 28, claimed. “I think Ryder Cups are meant to have a lot of energy, right, and I think me saying the word ‘chaos’, I didn’t mean for them to be rude, right?

“So, like that’s not on me, I believe, for me to take credit for people being rude. I think what I meant was like I wanted energy, right? You wanted people to be proud of the country, the countries they’re rooting for.”

He continued: “I don’t think me saying one word, everyone listened – I don’t think I have the power to do that amongst people. I think fans can do and say what they want sometimes. It probably crossed a line out there so I would say there’s a line that needs to be drawn.

“But what’s so different and unique about golf is that we hear nearly everything what people say because people have access to be so close to us. I think you have to learn how to find that division of what’s appropriate and what’s not.”

After guiding Team Europe to a 15-13 win, a first on US soil since 2012, McIlroy hit out at the US fans, stating golf must be held to a higher standard.

Morikawa’s US teammate Xander Schauffele also spoke to the media ahead of this week’s PGA Tour event and admitted he heard “unsavoury” comments throughout the event.

