Look away golfers who haven’t made a hole-in-one. You’re about to become extremely jealous of college golfer Niel Phillips, who has seemingly achieved the impossible.

On Monday morning, Sewanee golf team sophomore Niel Phillips was on the par-3 8th hole, his first of the day at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Georgia, when he made his first hole-in-one of the day. That’s right, ace number one.

A few hours later, Phillips, a D3 golfer, returned to the 8th tee to begin his second round – and that’s when he carded his second hole-in-one of the day on the same hole.

Sewanee head golf coach Keenan Hickton witnessed it and, like everyone else at the scene, was left stunned.

“The second one, it was the same shot [as the first], dead straight and never left the flag, but the sun was a little different so we weren’t sure it went in, and I think we were both just in disbelief that it wouldn’t be possible,” he said.

“But when we walked up there, the closer we got, we saw a ball mark about four feet short, and you could see nothing on the green anywhere else.

“I don’t know how he played golf for the next five or six holes because everyone in the group was just like in shock.”

So, what did Phillips make of it? In one word: “crazy”.

He said: “I was in disbelief, like there’s no way that can happen. It was a very up-and-down day, and I played very average otherwise, so it’s hard to put this above some tournament wins that I’ve had in high school.

“But so far in college, this is No. 1 – and maybe, forget about tournament, this might be the best day of golf in my life. Can’t beat two holes-in-one on the same hole on the same day, and the first swing of the day. Crazy.”

Arguably the best part of this story is that he no longer has the golf ball he used to make his first ace. In fact, he lost it pretty quickly.

After making his first ace with a six-iron, Phillips found the water on his very next hole. Thankfully, he managed to keep the second hole-in-one ball, which he struck with a 7-iron.

“People don’t have to know that – it was the same ball, same ball,” he said.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.