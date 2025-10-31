Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Drew Zielinski will take a break from classes at Lee University next month to make a unique piece of PGA Tour history.

His Health Science major will be put on hold for a week, when he arrives at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – the penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s Fall Series.

Zielinski, a senior at the school in Cleveland, Tennessee, is set to become the first division two golfer to compete in a Tour event after earning an exemption at the Golfweek Fripp Island to Bermuda Invitational last week.

He birdied his final three holes at Ocean Point Golf Links to claim the first win of his collegiate career – and it’s finally hit him that he’ll be teeing it up alongside regular pros.

“Yeah, it sunk in a few days ago,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “Just a really cool realisation that I’m going to play on the PGA Tour.

“My game felt good, but I never want to be too cocky and think that I can just go out here and win. At the same time, I was feeling good and I wasn’t going to be down on myself. My mindset was just to try and stay cool.”

There was no understating Zielinski’s opening round. He set a new course record on day one, signing for a seven-under 65. But the American was 11 shots worse in his second round.

Despite entering the final round five shots behind the leader, though, he shot a final round 66 to finish on nine-under for the tournament and beat teammate Bennett McNabb by two shots.

With a place at Port Royal Golf Club beckoning, Zielinski certainly felt the weight of the exemption hanging over the field.

“It was a little bit [different], I mean the course was different to what we’re used to playing because of how short and tight it was,” he said. “But I tried to keep my mind off it, obviously it was in the back of my mind all day, but my aim was to treat it like every other event.

“I was definitely feeling some nerves, but I just tried to soak it all in and take one shot at a time and execute as well as I could.”

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will take place from November 13-16, and Zielinski is going with one goal. “No matter what happens, I’m just going to go up there and try to ball out.”

